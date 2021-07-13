The South Korean band BTS extended their reign on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with Butter, remaining at the summit for the seventh consecutive week. The song is also number 10 on the Pop Airplay chart, their second song so far to enter the top 10. This makes them the first Korean act to have multiple entries in the top 10 of the Pop Airplay chart.Also Read - BTS' Permission To Dance: WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Praises K-pop Septet For Using Sign Language

The septet recently released their CD single Butter that includes the brand new track "Permission to dance". The song sends the message that you don't need permission to dance, prompting listeners to get up on their feet and dance again.

BTS is known for the way they interact with their fans and also their authentic music. Its band members are RM, Jin, Suga,J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. BTS' ARMY is too excited and can't keep calm as the dance-pop anthem Butter is still on top. After Dynamite, Butter is the 13th song to stay on the No.1 spot for 7 weeks in the history of Billboard Hot 100. Fans are trending hashtags #BTSButter, #Butter6thNo1OnHot100, #BTSArmy on social media displaying their fandom power at its best.

BTS is slated to appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” for two nights on July 13 and 14, where the US television premiere of “Permission to dance” is scheduled to happen

-IANS