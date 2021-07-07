BTS’ Butter Tops Billboard Hot 100 Chart Sixth Week in a Row, BTS Army Celebrate

BTS Butter tops Billboard Hot 100 For 6 Consecutive Weeks: The Korean boy band BTS’ summer tune Butter continues its glorious run on the global stage. The song has now been completed six weeks in a row as a chartbuster on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. According to MRC data, Butter amassed 28.3 million radio airplay audience impressions, up by two percent, to dominate the music scene with their longest-reigning number one song to date.Also Read - BTS Boys To Grace The Ramp For French Fashion Giant And ARMY Can't Keep Calm: They Will End Career of All Models

BTS' ARMY is too excited and can't keep calm as the dance-pop anthem Butter is still on top. After Dynamite, Butter is the 13th song to stay on the No.1 spot for 6 weeks in the history of Billboard Hot 100. Fans are trending hashtags #BTSButter #BTSArmy on social media displaying their fandom power at its best.



The Grammy-nominated band is expected to release their new single Permission to dance that will be included in the CD single Butter, scheduled to be out on Friday.

Ed Sheeran as well as Steve Mac, Jenna Andrews and Johnny McDaid have participated in the making of this song. BTS, comprising J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin, have been capturing the hearts of millions since June 2013, having gained recognition for their authentic and self-produced music. They have broken a number of world records and have been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd Grammy Awards and recognised with Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

BTS is an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan, which translates to ‘bulletproof boy scouts’.

The band topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart thrice in 2020 and were Time’s Entertainer of the Year 2020.