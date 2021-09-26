Mumbai: In less than two days, BTS and Coldplay’s first-ever collaboration song titled My Universe is winning hearts across the world. The famous K-pop group and British band performed the same song at the Global Citizen Live event and left fans in complete awe. While Coldplay’s Chris Martin was present on the stage in New York, BTS boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook joined him on screen. During the performance, Chris Martin appreciated BTS members and also revealed that ‘My Universe’ would not have been possible without the K-pop septet.Also Read - BTS To Rock The World With Global Citizen Live 2021 Performance: When and Where To Watch In India

The video of BTS and Coldplay’s ‘My Universe’ performance at the Global Citizen Live event is now going viral on social media. A number of ARMY members and Coldplay fans shared the video on Twitter and showered love on their favourite groups. While one of the BTS fans wrote, “The way Chris looks at BTS on the screen, legends and legends only,” another social media user wrote, “This is really so beautiful. BTS performing with Coldplay back on the screen. Chris singing along the Korean parts. Really so heartwarming.” Also Read - BTS and Coldplay's 'My Universe' Urges Fans To Prioritise Love | Watch

Check out how fans are reacting to BTS and Coldplay’s performance:

oh my god kim taehyung he’s unreal the vocals the visuals a born artist GLOBAL HAPPINESS V @BTS_twt#MyUniverse #GlobalCitizenLive pic.twitter.com/MflEDQixN3 — ً (@healwithtae) September 26, 2021

JUNG HOSEOK / HOBI doing free style at the end of #MyUniverse 🔺️in a few hours the presentation will be in HD.@BTS_twt #JHOPE #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/ClhkHVkqis — HOPE (@PICJHOPE) September 26, 2021

This was an amazing experience!!! To be able to see My Universe performed live and the boys being a part of it!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 ⁦@coldplay⁩ ⁦@BTS_twt⁩ pic.twitter.com/gpuMbkKQGr — ᴮᴱSalitah Q ⁷ ⟬⟭💜☻T ⁷💜⟭⟬🐙💜 (@Sq517) September 26, 2021

I love how Coldplay includes BTS even through a VCR. This is such a wholesome thing 💘 pic.twitter.com/O9rWxwBoNg — hana ⁷ 🧈 (@taestuIip) September 26, 2021

My Universe was released on September 24 and urges fans to prioritise love over differences. The song is a part of Coldplay’s upcoming album, Music Of The Spheres which will be released on October 15.

Meanwhile, other artists who performed at Global Citizen Live include The Weeknd, Lorde, Metallica, Doja Cat and Billie Eilish. Even Indian singers like Aastha Gill, Amit Trivedi, Tanishk Bagchi, Nikhita Gandhi, and Yasser Desai set the stage on fire.