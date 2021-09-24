BTS and Coldplay Collaboration: This is the day BTS ARMY and Chris Martin fans were eagerly waiting for. BTS and Coldplay’s first-ever collaboration titled ‘My Universe’ has been released.Also Read - BTS Jimin Makes Whopping Donation To Aid Polio Patients, Wins ARMY's Heart

Coldplay’s music and BTS’ K-pop magic will surely win your heart. While the video of the song will surely compel you to groove to its peppy beats, it also urges fans to prioritise love over differences. The song is a part of Coldplay’s upcoming album, Music Of The Spheres which will be released on October 15. Also Read - BTS X Coldplay: K-Pop Members Gift Purple Casual Hanbok To Chris Martin, Leaves ARMY In Complete Awe | See Pic

Music Of The Spheres. The new album 🪐 October 15th, 2021.

Available to pre-order: https://t.co/TglyCzQdOq pic.twitter.com/ydofZEUDmE — Coldplay (@coldplay) July 20, 2021

Also Read - BTS V Sparks Debate With His COVID Speech at UNGA, Netizens Dig Out Video of Him Not Wearing Mask

Watch ‘My Universer’ Music Video Here:

The news of Coldplay and BTS’ collaboration was announced earlier this month. BTS is one of the most popular K-pop group that enjoys a massive fan following around the world. The group consists of members – RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook). On the other hand, Coldplay is a British rock band that has won hearts with several big hits including Hymn for the weekend, Paradise, Adventure of a lifetime, A sky full of stars, The scientist, Viva la Vida and many more.

Have you watched My Universe music video yet? What are you waiting for?