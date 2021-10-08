New Delhi: Ever since BTS and Coldplay released their first collaboration song – My Universe, BTS it has become everyone’s favourite around the world. While ARMY members from around the world cannot get over the song, Chris Martin’s band took to social media and dropped the making video of the song. The video gives us an insight into how the My Universe music video was shot.Also Read - BTS Los Angeles Concert: ARMY Wait In Long Digital Queues As They Cannot Wait To Attend Group's In-Person Show

While Coldplay can be seen recording the video from Barcelona, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook performed the track in a studio in South Korea. It also shows how lighting, camera and other things were taken care of while Chris Martin was shooting at some outdoor locations. Meanwhile, BTS members, who were shooting inside a studio can also be seen working hard to give their best. Overall, it presents the hard work that was put in behind the My Universe music video. Also Read - BTS' 'Love Myself' Campaign Raises $3.6 Million To End Violence, UNICEF Calls It 'Groundbreaking'

‘My Universe’ Making Video:

Also Read - BTS In The Soop S2 Teaser: Jungbook, RM, V And Others Talk About Peace And Healing | Watch

Talking about the shoot, the production manager, Francois Audouy said, “We were lucky to find these locations early on, like the abandoned swimming pool and then here we’re at an abandoned cement factory just outside Barcelona. We’ve got three really rich worlds and each of those worlds has a whole language and world-building that you would normally reserve for a Hollywood production.”

Meanwhile, My Universe was released on September 24 and urges fans to prioritise love over differences. It is a part of Coldplay’s upcoming album, Music Of The Spheres which will be released on October 15. The song is ruling hearts and social media since then. BTS boys also performed My Universe with Coldplay on the Global Citizen stage. While Coldplay’s Chris Martin was present on the stage in New York, BTS boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook joined him on screen from South Korea.