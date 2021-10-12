South Korea: BTS and Coldplay’s first-ever collaboration, My Universe topped Billboard Hot 100 chart last week. However, the same chart this week has disappointed ARMY members across the world. On Wednesday, Billboard officially announced that My Universe by BTS and Coldplay had ranked Number 12 on its latest Hot 100 chart. This means that the song which was on number one last week is now on number two.Also Read - BTS' J-Hope Becomes First Korean Solo Artist To Surpass 7.5 Million Followers On Spotify, ARMY Congratulates

Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi's stay has returned to the top position followed by Industry Baby by Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow. Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits and Way 2 Sexy by Drake is also on the list.

Meanwhile, My Universe by BTS and Coldplay continues to rule Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart, Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, and Hot Alternative Songs chart.

Last week, when My Universe topped Billboard Hot 100 chart, it made BTS the group with the most number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in this decade. This means that for the last ten years, BTS has ruled the Billboard Hot 100 charts for the maximum times.

My Universe was released on September 24 and urges fans to prioritise love over differences. My Universe is a part of Coldplay’s upcoming album, Music Of The Spheres which will be released on October 15. BTS boys had also performed My Universe with Coldplay on the Global Citizen stage.

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS boys are all set for their upcoming in-person concert in Los Angeles. The concert is titled Permission To Dance On Stage and will be held at California’s SoFi Stadium on November 27, 28 and December 1, 2.