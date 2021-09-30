New Delhi: Ever since the release of My Universe, which is BTS and Coldplay’s first-ever collaboration, the song has become everyone’s favourite across the world. On Thursday, the music legends dropped the official video of their song, leaving fans in complete awe. The video is set at a time when music was forbidden across spheres. “Once upon a time, many years from now… Music is forbidden across the spheres. On three different planets, three different bands defy the ban. DJ Lafrique, on her alien radio ship, unites them via Holoband,” the video introduction reads.

Check out ARMY's reaction to My Universe music video:

NO CUZ THIS IS LITERALLY A MARVEL FILM😭😍😍😍 THE HIDDEN SEQUENCE OF ENDGAME😭😍😍 CHANGE MY MIND #MyUniverseMV #MyUniverse_ColdplayxBTS #MyUniverse pic.twitter.com/X7NiYJnGEq — b r u n i 🌌 7 (@mrs_brunii) September 30, 2021

I was waiting for the MARVEL credits to show up in the My Universe music video. Thats some Guardians of the Galaxy type of production they got and its so good 😭 pic.twitter.com/Idhro1qQ2j — TIN 🪐| (@ifoundmyjams) September 30, 2021

I mean seriously so many other fans have the same thought that I did. Are we actually watching a music video or a Marvel\Guardian of the Galaxy movie. 💜👏 #bts @BTS_twt #MyUniverse #ColdplayXBTS pic.twitter.com/hjTitzm8J6 — Cynthia 🖇📎 (@clichejuice18) September 30, 2021

OMG I KNEW I WASN’T THE ONLY ONE THINKING THE MY UNIVERSE POSTER LOOKS LIKE IT CAME STRAIGHT OUT OF MARVEL!!! I’M SO EXCITED https://t.co/gqQR22Ea1g — Hannah⁷‧₊ ❆˚➳❥ (@NightmareEntity) September 30, 2021

My Universe MV x MARVEL references

STREAM #MyUniverseMV

-a geeky thread pic.twitter.com/7zyXxHaxZZ — ALIEN 👽|| ʏᴏᴏɴɢɪ'ꜱ ᴛᴀɴɢᴇʀɪɴᴇ⁷🍊 (@ShadowOfYoongi) September 30, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS boys also rocked the world as they performed My Univer with Coldplay on the Global Citizen stage. While Coldplay’s Chris Martin was present on the stage in New York, BTS boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook joined him on screen from South Korea.

