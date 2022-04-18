BTS Comeback: South Korean pop band, BTS just announced their comeback in June with a new album. BTS is currently working on their new album as BTS completes their ‘Permission to Dance On Stage’ tour at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. BigHit Music announced the news on Weverse, a global fan community forum. “On June 10, 2022, BTS will release a new album,” BigHit Music said in a statement.Also Read - BTS And ARMY Get Grand Welcome in Las Vegas, City Turns Purple For Borahae - See Breathtaking Pics, Videos

On April 17, the pop group's official page teased ARMYs about their comeback with a video posted to their Twitter page. It has the details of the band's journey from its inception in 2013. 'WE ARE BULLETPROOF' and '2022.6.10' were shown at the end of the 50-second video.

Check BTS’ official announcement video:



BTS Army Gets Excited:

BTS Army couldn’t contain their joy as the news of their comeback was announced. The septet’s admirers flooded Twitter with comments expressing their excitement. One of the users wrote, Mark the date!!!June 10,2022! BTS COMEBACK ???!! OHMYGOD!! While another user wrote, ” BTS COMEBACK IS COMING, SAVE THE DATE 06.10. 22″

Check these tweets:

MARK THE DATE!!! JUNE 10, 2022! BTS COMEBACK ???!! OHMYGOD!! pic.twitter.com/d3THeL28qu — ًac ⁷ ♡ jimin ost (@vminggukx) April 17, 2022

BTS COMEBACK IS COMING!! SAVE THE DATE 06.10. 22

pic.twitter.com/z9iTSYD9FI — Chloe⁷ (@JEONBAM_JK) April 18, 2022

HOLY FUCKING SHIT COMEBACK!!!! BTS IS COMING BACK!!! pic.twitter.com/SSGXUqIx0w — 🐹☾SeokJinIPurpleYou⁷⟭⟬ (@SeokJinIsLiyfe) April 17, 2022

SAVE THE DATE 2022.06.10

BTS COMEBACK

BTS IS COMING

WE ARE BULLETPROOF video and poster for promotional purposes~

━ a thread #BTS pic.twitter.com/xoaqZ1oC9c — Rida (@daridafarida) April 18, 2022

THIS COMEBACK IS GONNA BE HUGE. BTS IS COMING 💜 pic.twitter.com/s0v0N8HNiD — A💜 BTS IS COMING 💜 (@auntan7) April 17, 2022

In 2013, BTS released ‘We Are Bulletproof: Part 2‘, which was followed by ‘We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal,’ which was a continuation of the earlier song.

Their most recent album, ‘BE,’ was released in December 2020 and featured RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Following the debut of ‘BE,’ BTS released two back-to-back English singles in May and July 2021, titled ‘Butter‘ and ‘Permission to Dance,’ respectively.

Watch this space for more updates on BTS!