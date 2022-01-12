South Korea: Ever since BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung’s song ‘Christmas Tree’ has been released, it has become everyone’s favourite. The romantic song is being widely loved across the world. In just 18 days, the song has crossed 20 million streams on streaming platform Spotify. This has left ARMY super happy and excited. ‘Congratulations Taehyung’ is trending on Twitter with fans showering love on the song and on the K-pop singer.Also Read - BTS Jungkook Reveals 'Type Of Person He Is Attracted To' - Know It Here

“Taehyung holds the record now for the fastest solo song by a Korean male soloist to reach 20M in 18 days CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG (sic),” one of the fans wrote. Another ARMY member tweeted, “So proud of you and of your music V” Also Read - WHAT! BTS V Aka Kim Taehyung's Rs 11,000 Bag Now Costs Over Rs 9.5 Lakhs | Here's Why

ARMY Congratulates Kim Taehyung:

“CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG” is currently a trending topic on Twitter as “Christmas Tree” surpassed 20M streams on Spotify in just 18 days, making it the fastest solo song by a Korean male soloist to achieve this milestone! pic.twitter.com/JgRodjtTpV — Elysha | CHRISTMAS TREE BY V (@myonlyTAEger) January 12, 2022

Also Read - Pushpa: The Rise Actor Rashmika Mandanna Reveals She Listens and Dances On BTS Songs

i’m so proud of you, taehyungie CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG #Christmastree20M pic.twitter.com/PDlsn1IiFE — `⁷⁹jk ft. prod suga (@jimim_vante) January 12, 2022

christmas tree surpass 20M streams in 18 days on spotify, it becomes the fastest solo song by a korean male soloist to achieve this. Congratulations Taehyung!#ChristmasTree20M pic.twitter.com/QNo10sDAFW — thv (@eatmetete) January 12, 2022

CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG

SO PROUD OF YOU #ChristmasTree20M pic.twitter.com/Ih2NC8lfzw — | JK OST SOON (@thvdiamond) January 12, 2022

Christmas Tree by V was released on December 24, 2021. It was a part of K-drama titled Our Beloved Summer which is a romantic comedy that stars Kim Da-mi, Choi Woo-shik and Kim Seong-cheol in key roles. The song is romantic, soothing and peaceful. Moreover, V’s low and sweet voice added charm to it too. This was not the first time that BTS V aka Kim Taehyung gave his voice for a K-drama. In 2020 as well, the singer sang a song titled Sweet Night for the show Itaewon Class.

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS boys recently released their merchandise products which are already in high demand across the world. The singers are currently on a short break and are at their respective homes in South Korea. Apart from this, the septet is also due to hold their next Permission To Dance On Stage concert in March which will be in their home turf only.