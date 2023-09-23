Home

BTS Contract Renewal: Why Are Fans Protesting on Streets With Trucks? Check Reactions

BTS recently renewed their contract making fans eagerly wait for their reunion. Meanwhile, several fans are protesting against the label and calling them bias.

The famous K-pop boy band BTS has not been performing together for a while now due to their mandatory military service. However, the band is expected to re-unite in 2025. A few days ago all seven members of BTS renewed their contract with their label Big Hit Entertainment. The band debuted in the music industry under the same label 10 years ago and has achieved tremendous success ever since. The contract renewal said that the band will reunite in the year 2025 after completing their service in the military and will work with the same label.

BTS CONTRACT RENEWAL: WHY ARE PEOPLE PROTESTING?

The news of the BTS contract renewal started a wave of excitement with fans eagerly looking forward to their reunion. But some a school though in the country thinks otherwise. A section of fan community is protesting by sending trucks in front of the HYBE building with slogans written on them.

According to a report by Koreaboo, the slogans on these trucks read, “We are against BTS re-signing with HYBE, the label that discriminates certain members.” “We are against BTS re-signing with HYBE, the label that is pressuring them to re-sign.” Another slogan read, “We are against BTS re-signing with HYBE, the label that doesn’t protect the members from malicious rumours.” Some people believe that the label has a certain bias and is discriminating amongst the members. “We are against BTS re-signing with HYBE, the label that is biased in how they support certain members.”It is clearly evident that they assume Big Hit does not protect its members from false rumours and has forced the members to renew the contract.

BTS CONTRACT RENEWAL: ARMY EXPRESSES MIXED REACTIONS

As soon as the images of these trucks surfaced online fans were extremely outraged and claimed that they weren’t real fans, one user took to X and wrote, “There’s trucks infront of HYBE protesting against bts contract renewal and karmys say it’s the same hateful gallery that’s been creating rumors about the boys and now pretending to be fans sending these trucks” (SIC).

there’s trucks infront of HYBE protesting against bts contract renewal and karmys say it’s the same hateful gallery that’s been creating rumors about the boys and now pretending to be fans sending these trucks pic.twitter.com/td0TEAdIeW — ًً (@itzaboutime) September 22, 2023

Another user wrote, “Such a waste of time and money. They could have been streaming their faves and buying their albums or….. better yet donate that money spent on trucks to the Love Yourself Campaign”

Such a waste of time and money. They could have been streaming their faves and buying their albums or….. better yet donate that money spent on trucks to the Love Yourself Campaign. — NightShade_6655⁷ Life is a soup & am a fork-KNJ💜 (@PurpleHoney_93) September 22, 2023

Several fans expressed how the protest was not even required in the first place.

They should really ban these trucks. I mean why would the guys renew if they feel like they’re not treated fairly. — OhMYGee⁷ ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ (@aliyana124) September 22, 2023

People also see it as a waste of time and money.

What a waste of money. — ᓚᘏᗢ⁷ June (@JuneTalks2Walls) September 22, 2023

“Doesn’t protect against malicious rumors” …have you seen what their legal team can do? — Just Another KPop De(ꪜ)otee⁷ (@Insomnias_Moon) September 22, 2023

It is not the first time the BTS army has been extremely possessive about their idols and gone far from the extent. Well, it is really complicated to say whether these claims are true or not. BTS is currently on hiatus and is expected to have a reunion in the year 2025.

