South Korea: It is common for K-pop group BTS to break records and set new trends. While the group’s latest single Butter is already winning hearts, now the group’s 2017 song DNA has broken a record as well. Also Read - BTS Jin Is The Most Handsome K-pop Idol 2021 Followed By V And Jungkook | Full List Here

DNA by BTS has become the third fastest music video by a K-pop group to surpass 1.3 billion views on YouTube. DNA was released in September 2017 and achieved this milestone in three years and nine months. While DNA hit 1.3 billion views in 1,382 days, BLACKPINK’s DDU-DU DDU reached the mark in 813 days. On the top of the list is BLACKPINK’s Kill This Love which took only 778 days to make this record. Also Read - BTS Excluded From Korean Streaming Platform's Chart Or Is It Just An 'Error'?

While DNA by BTS has achieved this milestone, groups’ Fake Love is likely to join the race soon as well. As of July 3, it has 958.22 million views which are very close to one billion. Apart from this, as of July 2, BTS has a total of 33 billion views on YouTube across all of its music videos. Also Read - BTS Butter Continues To Break Record, Becomes First K-Pop Song To Be Included In Spotify's 'Songs of the Summer' Playlist

DNA was the part of BTS’ Love Yourself album. When DNA was released, it gained 10 million views in just eight hours. At that time, it became the fastest K-pop group MV to reach the mark. DNA was also BTS’ entry on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart.

Meanwhile, BTS’ latest single Butter which was released on May 21 is also setting several records. The song managed to earn an impressive 113 million views in just a day, become the fastest K-pop song to reach 300 million streams on Spotify and also became the first K-pop song to be included in Spotify’s ‘Songs of the Summer’ playlist.