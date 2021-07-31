South Korea: BTS is a globally loved K-pop band and enjoys massive popularity across the world. Setting records and trending on social media is a daily routine for this K-pop septet. BTS has now become the ‘Most Mentioned K-pop Artists in the World’ on Twitter.Also Read - BTS Permission To Dance Challenge Is The New Internet Sensation, Here Is How You Can Join This Too

Social media giant Twitter has released a list titled "Most Mentioned K-pop Artist in the World." This list has been finalised after analysing over 7.5 billion K-pop tweets over the past year. Tweets from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, were taken into consideration. As a result, BTS topped the list followed by NCT, BLACKPINK, EXO, and TREASURE.

Twitter’s Most Mentioned K-pop Artists in the World (2020-2021):

1. BTS

2. NCT

3. BLACKPINK

4. EXO

5. TREASURE

6. TXT

7. ENHYPEN

8. GOT7

9. TWICE

10. SEVENTEEN

Ever since the release of Dynamite in August last year, BTS is on a success spree. It has broken several records. The group’s latest Butter and Permission To Dance have also become the new internet sensation. Recently, BTS also featured among three national icons of South Korea, representing the country at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony. Apart from this, BTS has also been appointed as a “Special Presidential Envoy” by South Korean President Moon Jae. This means that BTS will now represent South Korea in upcoming major international conferences. They will also represent South Korea in 75th United Nations’ General Assembly this year which is likely to take place in September.

Apart from this, Twitter also released another list of the countries which showed the strongest interest in K-pop groups. Indonesia topped this list followed by the Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, and the United States.