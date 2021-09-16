South Korea: BTS members – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook never fail to impress their ARMY and make new records. Once again, the globally famous K-pop group has achieved a new milestone. BTS’ Dynamite has made it to the Rolling Stones’ list of ‘The 500 Greatest Songs Of All Time’.Also Read - Good News! BTS Announces Virtual Concert 'Permission To Dance On Stage' | Check Date, Time and Other Details Here

The American magazine published the list after 17 years and BTS' Dynamite was featured in the list at number 346. The magazine also praised the song and mentioned that it is "a landmark, hegemony-shattering moment for the world-conquering South Korean group. Their intertwined vocal talent, led by youthful standout Jungkook, put over the track." Dynamite is the only song by a Korean artist to appear on the list.

More than 250 artists, musicians, producers, figures from the music industry, critics and journalists were asked to sent in a ranked list of their top 50 songs, following which the magazine analysed the results. Nearly 4,000 songs received votes. On the top of the list is Respect by Aretha Franklin (1967). It is followed by the 1986 song Fight the Power by Public Enemy and Sam Cooke's A Change Is Gonna Come.

Dynamite was released on August 20, 2020, and was BTS’ first English song. Since then, Dynamite has become everyone’s favourite and has become a new internet sensation. Earlier this month, Dynamite became the fastest Korean Group MV to surpass 1.2 billion views on YouTube. Apart from this, Dynamite’s official music video was the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours, and the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group in 2020. Dynamite was also the fastest Korean group MV to hit 600 million views on a popular online streaming platform.

Earlier in April this year, Dynamite became the third most liked video on YouTube of all time. It was also the first song by a Korean Pop group to spend 30 weeks on Hot 100 Charts. In March this year, Dynamite also officially gained a spot in the Guinness World Records and earned the title of ‘Most simultaneous viewers for a music video on YouTube Premieres’ after its MV premiere was watched by over 3 million concurrent viewers.

