South Korea: Ever since the release of Dynamite in August last year, BTS has made several records and has become people's favourite. Dynamite by this famous K-pop band has made several records so far and the latest on the list is becoming the third most liked video on YouTube of all time.

With 27 million likes, Dynamite is now the third most liked video on YouTube of all time. The most liked video ever on YouTube is Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's Despacito which has been liked 43 million times. This is followed by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's See You Again which has 33 million likes. Just a few days back Dynamite rose to 26 million likes on YouTube, when it tied with Ed Sheeran's Shape of You and Pinkfong's Baby Shark, both of which have also been liked by 26 million people.

This comes just two days after BTS' Dynamite crossed 1 billion views on YouTube becoming the third music video by this K-pop band to achieve this benchmark. However, BTS' Dynamite has created history several times. It became the first song by a Korean Pop group to spend 30 weeks on Hot 100 Charts. In March this year, Dynamite also officially gained a spot in the Guinness World Records and earned the title of 'Most simultaneous viewers for a music video on YouTube Premieres' after its MV premiere was watched by over 3 million concurrent viewers. Dynamite's official music video was the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours, and the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group in 2020. Dynamite also became the fastest Korean group MV to hit 600 million views on a popular online streaming platform.