South Korea: BTS is one of the widely loved K-pop groups. It is a habit for BTS members (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook) to make records with their super hit songs. Once again, the globally famous K-pop group has achieved another milestone. Group's first English song, Dynamite music video has surpassed 1.3 billion views on YouTube. With this, Dynamite has become BTS's third music video to reach this milestone. The other BTS' songs with 1.3 billion YouTube views are 'DNA' and 'Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)'.

Dynamite was released on August 20, 2020, and was BTS' first English song. Since then, Dynamite has become everyone's favourite and has become a new internet sensation. Earlier this year, Dynamite featured in Rolling Stones' list of 'The 500 Greatest Songs Of All Time'. The song holds several records – fastest Korean Group MV to surpass 1.2 billion views on YouTube, most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group in 2020, third-most liked video on YouTube of all time. Dynamite was also the fastest Korean group MV to hit 600 million views on a popular online streaming platform.

Dynamite was also the first song by a Korean Pop group to spend 30 weeks on Hot 100 Charts. In March this year, Dynamite also officially gained a spot in the Guinness World Records and earned the title of 'Most simultaneous viewers for a music video on YouTube Premieres' after its MV premiere was watched by over 3 million concurrent viewers.

On the work front, BTS members are also set for their upcoming in-person concert in Los Angeles. The concert is titled Permission To Dance On Stage and will be held at California’s SoFi Stadium on November 27, 28 and December 1, 2.