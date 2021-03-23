South Korea: K-pop band BTS is on road to success. Day after day, they are creating history and breaking records. Now, BTS’ Dynamite has become the first song by a Korean Pop group to spend 30 weeks on Hot 100 Charts. Earlier this month, Dynamite officially gained a spot in the Guinness World Records and earned the title of ‘Most simultaneous viewers for a music video on YouTube Premieres’ after its MV premiere was watched by over 3 million concurrent viewers. Also Read - I Thought Suga And Yoongi Were 2 Different Persons: BTS Fans Share Hillarious Stories of Their Introduction to The K-Pop Band

The longest chart-topping songs by Korean acts on the Hot 100 have Gangnam Style by Psy which maintained its position on the list for 31 weeks. This is now followed by Dynamite with Baby Shark by Pinkfong at third position.

The famous K-pop band has also returned to the top 3 of this week’s Billboard Artist 100 chart. For 16 weeks, these boys were on number 1.

BTS fans who are also called its army took to social media expressing sharing the news and congratulating their favourite band.

Currently I’m watching bts dynamite at mama tau.. then i hv this random thought where bts released dynamite for us actually, really for the armys. But then, look where this song now! — minqila⁷🍊 (@mintesuga) March 23, 2021

This is not the first time that BTS has created history. Ever since the launch of ‘Dynamite’ in August last year, the band has created several records. Dynamite’s official music video was the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours, and the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group in 2020. Dynamite also became the fastest Korean group MV to hit 600 million views on a popular online streaming platform.

BTS includes RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook and has become people’s favourite K-pop band today.