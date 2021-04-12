South Korea: The credit for BTS’ success also goes to their fans who are extremely loyal and always support their favourite K-pop band in the best possible way. The kind of fanbase BTS enjoys is unbeatable across the globe. Also Read - BTS' FILM OUT Is The New Internet Sensation As It Becomes No. 1 On Global YouTube Music Video Charts

Now, BTS' Dynamite, which was released in August 2020 is close to hitting 1 Billion views on YouTube and ARMY is super excited about it. Fans are making sure that the K-pop band achieves this milestone as soon as possible. In this regard, ARMY is trending the hashtag #DynamiteTo1B to encourage other people to watch Dynamite. People are also keeping a tap on the number of views left to cross the 1 billion mark.

dynamite to be the fastest kpop mv to reach 1B by group… in just 7 month.. wow!!! our lucky 7 #DynamiteTo1B pic.twitter.com/vDU2OKZ5Xp — who are YOU? (@ForYouPurple) April 12, 2021

Not just this, but a fan page is also running a live countdown on YouTube to celebrate this landmark victory.

Ever since the release of Dynamite, it has set several records. BTS’ Dynamite has become the first song by a Korean Pop group to spend 30 weeks on Hot 100 Charts. In March this year, Dynamite also officially gained a spot in the Guinness World Records and earned the title of ‘Most simultaneous viewers for a music video on YouTube Premieres’ after its MV premiere was watched by over 3 million concurrent viewers. Dynamite’s official music video was the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours, and the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group in 2020. Dynamite also became the fastest Korean group MV to hit 600 million views on a popular online streaming platform.