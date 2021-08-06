South Korea: Breaking records and setting new trends is BTS‘ daily routine. Almost a year after BTS released its first-ever English song, Dynamite, it has now become the fastest Korean Group MV to surpass 1.2 billion views on YouTube.Also Read - BTS ARMY Is Heartbroken After K-pop Boys Reveal Who Are Their Best Friends: 'Kya Karu Main Mar Jau?'

Dynamite was released in August 2020 and since then it has created several records. Now, the song has surpassed 1.2 billion views on YouTube. This is exactly in 11 months and 16 days. BTS' Dynamite, has replaced BLACKPINK's "Kill This Love".

Ever since the release of Dynamite in August last year, BTS has made several records. In April this year, Dynamite became the third most liked video on YouTube of all time. It was also the first song by a Korean Pop group to spend 30 weeks on Hot 100 Charts. In March this year, Dynamite also officially gained a spot in the Guinness World Records and earned the title of 'Most simultaneous viewers for a music video on YouTube Premieres' after its MV premiere was watched by over 3 million concurrent viewers. Dynamite's official music video was the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours, and the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group in 2020. Dynamite was also the fastest Korean group MV to hit 600 million views on a popular online streaming platform.

Ever since the release of Dynamite in August last year, BTS is on a success spree. The group’s latest Butter and Permission To Dance have also become the new internet sensation. Recently, BTS also featured among three national icons of South Korea, representing the country at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony.