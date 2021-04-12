South Korea: BTS is undoubtedly one of the most famous bands in the world. It is on road to success and with each new song, it is breaking records and achieving milestones. Also Read - BTS' V Aka World's Most Handsome Man Doesn't Click Selfies - Reason Will Leave You Shocked

Now BTS' Dynamite which was released in August 2020 has crossed 1 billion views on YouTube. With this, Dynamite is now the third BTS music video to achieve this benchmark. Apart from Dynamite, BTS' DNA has 1.2 billion views whereas Boy With Luv has 1.1 billion views for now. 31 other BTS videos have over 100 million views. This includes Fake Love with 900 million views, Idol with 800 million views and Blood Sweat Tears with 700 million views among other music videos.

BTS fans, also known as its ARMY took to Twitter expressing happiness and wrote, 'We love you, BTS.' One of the ARMY members wrote, Dynamite MV at 1 billion views in 7 months!!! Breaking records every day. So proud of them!'

DYNAMITE MV AT 1 BILLION VIEWS IN 7 MONTHS!!!! breaking records every day. so so proud of them! congrats @bts_bighit <333#Dynamite1B #DynamiteTo1B #DynamiteTo1Billion pic.twitter.com/oyS7yzco98 — fleur (@fleurwarren14) April 12, 2021

I stan bts and armys I swear thanks for your hardwork we could reach 1B finally I vote #Dynamite for #BestMusicVideo at #iHeartAwards 2021 pic.twitter.com/24y5FvSXpR — Army_tweets7 (@ArmyTweets7) April 12, 2021

AAAAAA FINALLY WE ALREADY REACH OUR GOAL! HAPPY 1B VIEWS!! YAAAY WE DID IT ARMYS GREAT JOB :)) CONGRATS!! @BTS_twt FOR REACHING 1B VIEWS ON YOUR DYNAMITE MV ❤ HOPING FOR 2B VIEWS BEFORE THIS YEAR ENDS <333 BORAHAE #Dynamite1B pic.twitter.com/K2scB1lqHS — jiminieee (@parkjiminaaaa) April 12, 2021

This is not the first time that BTS’ Dynamite has created history. Ever since its release, Dynamite has set several records. It became the first song by a Korean Pop group to spend 30 weeks on Hot 100 Charts. In March this year, Dynamite also officially gained a spot in the Guinness World Records and earned the title of ‘Most simultaneous viewers for a music video on YouTube Premieres’ after its MV premiere was watched by over 3 million concurrent viewers. Dynamite’s official music video was the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours, and the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group in 2020. Dynamite also became the fastest Korean group MV to hit 600 million views on a popular online streaming platform.