South Korea: Globally famous singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran will be collaborating with K-pop group BTS for their upcoming track. BTS's agency Big Hit Entertainment confirmed the news but did not mention the details.

While it has now been confirmed that Ed Sheeran and BTS will be coming together once again, the agency has not revealed if the song is the one that will be released on July 9 along with the CD version of Butter. There are speculations that this collaboration can also be for some future projects, but there is no confirmation so far. This is not the first time that BTS and Ed Sheeran will be coming together. The English singer previously collaborated with BTS on "Make it Right," which was a part of the group's 2019 EP "Map of the Soul: Persona."

Following the news, several of the ARMY members across the world took to Twitter expressing happiness and excitement.

Since we might be getting another BTS x Ed Sheeran, just wanna remind ppl that this happened pic.twitter.com/BgGxxXnyr4 — Reene⁷ (@8lueAndGray) June 27, 2021

So BigHit already confirmed about the song of BTS where Ed Sheeran participated but there’s no specific date for it. Y’all I’ve never been so excited for my best friend and and my best boy to have a collaboration. pic.twitter.com/fxF8oxtrTF — `kastamu⁷° (@hobierland) June 27, 2021

BTS x Ed Sheeran

(since 2018 – continue) I just can’t wait for the song to drop pic.twitter.com/c5Hz4HvUBK — kya | #Butter (@kingshadowtae) June 27, 2021

BTS x Ed Sheeran collaboration??!! Ed Sheeran, our boy and our bestfriends BTS collab? wow!! pic.twitter.com/WEovW9nmd3 — Aiyiee⁷ (@borahaenism2) June 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran also revealed on the American radio show “Most Requested Live” that he had recently written a track for BTS boys. “I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record. I’ve just written a new song for them, for their new record. They’re super, super cool guys,” he said.