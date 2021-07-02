South Korea: BTS enjoys massive popularity around the world and its fans (also called its ARMY) never fail to extend support to K-pop group boys. Also Read - BTS Butter Continues To Break Record, Becomes First K-Pop Song To Be Included In Spotify's 'Songs of the Summer' Playlist

Now, Korean streaming platform FLO faced backlash from ARMY members after it excluded some of the BTS songs from their music chart. While the FLO chart is considered big in South Korea, the no-mention of BTS on the same disappointed ARMY members.

Netizens noticed that the rankings for songs including BTS' Life Goes On, IU's Hold My Hand, Eight, Blueming, SG Wannabe's Saldaga, My Person and Oh My Girl's Nonstop began to fall and were eventually dropped out of the top 100 on the FLO Chart. These songs were on top spots on the platform's charts last month.

However, soon after FLO released an official statement mentioning that it was merely an error. “In order to maintain fairness on the chart, FLO uses AI technology which applies a certain logic. However, during a recent feature update, the reformed logic used by the AI system took exaggerated effects, and so such errors occurred. After receiving feedback from users, the system has restored the errors,” the statement read. However, seems like even the clarification from the Korean platform hasn’t been satisfactory for the ARMY.

flo changed their chart system a few days ago and suddenly many old IU, BTS, OMG ( eight, bluming, lgo, hlh) songs which were in top50 even out of top 100, but they returned to the old system and said it’s was just error https://t.co/AubMLNNdn5 — Zaira ⁷🧈 LILAC 🎨 (@ting_ting_ball8) July 2, 2021

Flo targeting only high chart artist like IU, BTS, SG Wannabe & Oh my girl! Whattah Flo sounds like flop 🙄👎 https://t.co/7rXrH4cF53 — 🐥 (@LeejieundaryIU) July 2, 2021

Meanwhile, while these songs have been dropped on FLO charts, they continue to rule MelOn chart. While BTS’ Life Goes On is currently at No. 53 on MelOn 24Hits, IU’s Coin and Blueming are at No. 36 and 37 respectively.