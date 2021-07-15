South Korea: BTS is a globally loved K-pop septet, but after collaborating with Ed Sheeran, will BTS boys be next seen in a Coldplay song video? Well, amid such rumours, BTS’ label, Big Hit Music has now clarified saying that it’s ‘difficult to confirm.’Also Read - BTS To Participate In Global Citizen Live For The First Time - Check Details Here

Big Hit labels released a response to the Korean media outlet saying, “it is difficult to confirm” if BTS boys will feature in the Coldplay video. This clarification comes after the rumours of BTS featuring in an upcoming song of the British rock band Coldplay surfaced online. BTS fans from around the world wondered if K-pop boys will be part of Coldplay’s My Universe. Also Read - BTS' Butter Tops Billboard Hot 100 Chart For 7th Week

While the rumours made headlines, ARMY members from around the world took to social media sharing their excitement about the potential collaboration. However, with Big Hit’s statement now, all their excitement has fallen flat. Also Read - BTS' Permission To Dance: WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Praises K-pop Septet For Using Sign Language

BTS and Coldplay have never collaborated ever. However, on several occasions, they have shown respect and support for each other through their social media accounts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Coldplay recently released their new song Higher Power. BTS too recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran for the song Permission To Dance which was released on July 9 along with the CD version of Butter. Permission To Dance is the second collaboration between BTS and English songwriter Ed Sheeran. They have previously collaborated with BTS on Make it Right, which was a part of the group’s 2019 EP Map of the Soul: Persona.

What do you think? Should BTS and Coldplay collaborate?