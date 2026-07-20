BTS FIFA 2026 world cup halftime show: Army celebrates K-pop band’s electrifying performance – Watch videos

BTS made history by performing at the first-ever FIFA World Cup final halftime show, and ARMY had plenty to say. From emotional messages to proud celebrations, fans flooded social media after the group's much-awaited appearance.

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BTS at FIFA 2026 (PC: Twitter)

There was already plenty of excitement surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, but the atmosphere reached another level when BTS stepped onto the stage for the tournament’s first-ever halftime show. For fans, it wasn’t just another live performance. It marked another milestone in the group’s career, bringing K-pop to one of the biggest sporting events in the world. BTS co-headlined the historic, first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show on July 19, 2026, at the MetLife Stadium. The 11-minute, Super Bowl-style mega-mix spectacle took place during the tournament final match between Spain and Argentina

Within minutes of the performance ending, social media platforms were flooded with reactions from ARMY. The show quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the night, with fans praising everything from the stage presence to the energy BTS brought to the stadium. Here’s how ARMY reacted after the history-making performance.

ARMY celebrates BTS’ historic FIFA World Cup stage

BTS performed their global hit Dynamite during the FIFA 2026 World Cup final halftime show, sharing the stage with international stars including Madonna, Shakira and Justin Bieber. The performance formed part of FIFA’s first Super Bowl-style halftime entertainment, making the event even more significant for both football and music fans.

Soon after the performance, ARMY turned X, Instagram, and other social media platforms into a celebration. Many fans described the moment as “iconic” and “unforgettable”, saying they were proud to see BTS representing Korean music on such a massive global platform. One X user wrote, “Perfect owners of the entire world”, another commented, “BTS truly paved the way”, another fan shared, “Everything was beautiful, they were born to be superstars.”

Nunca había visto a BTS esos chicos tienen algo enigmático. Me encantó su participación. #BTSxWORLDCUP2026#BTSHALFTIMESHOW #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/9Y5gJJxBU3 — Changa Vlogs (@ChangaVlogs) July 19, 2026

190726 ✦ PERFEITOS DONOS DO MUNDO TODO!!! BTS acaba de apresentar ‘Dynamite’ no intervalo da Copa do Mundo 2026!!! BTS AT WORLD CUP 2026#BTSxWORLDCUP2026#BTSHALFTIMESHOW pic.twitter.com/68MDWRAhDa — MYG TEAM BR (@mygteambr) July 19, 2026

congratulations bts for winning the 2026 fifa world cup !!!! pic.twitter.com/12GXZKdT6i — sen (@sugatradamus) July 19, 2026

LOS MEJORES 2 MINUTOS DE MI VIDA, ESTOY TAN ORGULLOSA DE MIS BEBÉS

BTS EN LA COPA DEL MUNDO 2026

BTS ALLANÓ EL CAMINO

BTS LAS LEYENDAS#BTSXWorldCup2026 #BTSHALFTIMESHOW pic.twitter.com/eYtAimrOnu — ivii ᯓ au’s★ (@bangivii) July 19, 2026

“Ningún grupo de K-pop —o grupo en general— ha logrado lo que Bangtan ha hecho en este siglo. Desde crear una comunidad global hasta expandir el K-pop mucho más allá de su género y ofrecer siete exitosas carreras en solitario de estrellas del pop, #BTS realmente allanó el… — ★ melu ?! (@goeskthh) July 19, 2026

BTS PERFORMING DYNAMITE FOR FIFA WORLD CUP OMG THEY SLAYED SO HARD BTS AT WORLD CUP 2026#BTSxWORLDCUP2026#BTSHALFTIMESHOWpic.twitter.com/xdyL9UHtT0 — Carolyne⁷⁼¹ SAW BTS (@mhereonlyforbts) July 19, 2026

THEY K!LLED IT AND OF COURSE WE GOT OUR BANGTAN CHAOS AT THE END ❤️‍❤️‍ I LOVE THEM SOOO MUCH BTS AT THE FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 FINAL HALFTIME SHOW BTS AT WORLD CUP 2026#BTSxWORLDCUP2026#BTSHALFTIMESHOW pic.twitter.com/im7BUi63tM — Do you know BTS ? saw BTS (@BTS__7soulmates) July 19, 2026

THIS IS INTERNATIONAL! MAKE IT UNFORGETTABLE!! BTS AT WORLD CUP 2026#BTSxWORLDCUP2026#BTSHALFTIMESHOWpic.twitter.com/uqkaTlvhOV — BTS Charts News (@btschartsxdaily) July 19, 2026

Seokjin totally nailed it. But I’m not surprised at all. He really is live vocal king JIN AT FIFA WORLD CUP

BTS AT WORLD CUP 2026#BTSxWORLDCUP2026 #BTSHALFTIMESHOW pic.twitter.com/bTeQwBxkOU — All for KSJ (@Forsjk1204) July 20, 2026

BTS put on a spectacular performance that electrified the entire stadium! So proud of BTSWhat an amazing show to benefit a great cause. @bts_bighit @GlblCtzn

BTS AT WORLD CUP 2026 #BTSxWORLDCUP2026 #BTSHALFTIMESHOW https://t.co/IKIvrSqCPO — JoanneO⁷ ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ ARMY ⊙⊝⊜ (@joanneOOT7) July 20, 2026

The best performance ever in history !!!!!!!!!!!!! SO PROUD OF YOU BTS

BTS PAVED THE WAY

THANK YOU BTS

BTS AT WORLD CUP 2026#BTSxWORLDCUP2026#BTSHALFTIMESHOW pic.twitter.com/ty9Nql1ms0 — 21:13 BELONGS TO BTS FOR LIFE || 13TS ⁷ (@lifequaltobts) July 20, 2026



Several posts highlighted how confidently the group commanded the stage despite performing during one of the world’s most-watched sporting events. Others praised the members’ live vocals, synchronised choreography, and ability to connect with an audience that extended far beyond their fanbase.

FIFA World Cup 2026 halftime show

For ARMY, BTS’s FIFA World Cup 2026 halftime show was about more than just a performance. It was another reminder of how far BTS has come since their debut and how their music continues to reach audiences across different cultures and generations.

The historic FIFA World Cup 2026 Final halftime show featured an all-star headline performance by Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, Shakira, and Burna Boy. Curated by Chris Martin, the production at MetLife Stadium also included The Muppets, Coldplay, and the New York Philharmonic.