K-pop band BTS's agency Big Hit Music has filed complaints against people who are spreading rumours, online hatred and fake claims against the boyband. This includes defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, spreading fake information and ill-intentioned criticism. Sharing an update on behalf of the artist, the agency revealed that the legal proceedings are a part of their regular activities and shared in a statement, "Hello. This is Big Hit Music. Our company regularly initiates legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to BTS, including defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spread of groundless information, and ill-intentioned criticism. We would like to provide an update on these activities."

"We have recently filed multiple criminal complaints using new information provided by fans as well as collected through our monitoring initiatives. We have filed criminal suits after reviewing personal attacks on online channels and online posts containing defamation and would like to provide an update on two specific cases. We have filed a suit against a perpetrator who has injured our artists' reputation and spread false information by putting together rumours about BTS with malicious intent for defamation and obstruction of business. Under the Criminal Act, Article 314 (1), a person who committed obstruction of business may face up to five years in prison or be fined up to 15 million won (approximately 12,355 USD)."

"We have also sued another perpetrator for defamation after receiving reports about this perpetrator's posts containing false information about our artists grounded on serious levels of delusion and nonsensical logic not only on social media sites, online communities, DC inside, YouTube but even on a product review section of a commercial brand website," it added.

The agency has been collecting reports on malicious online posts against BTS for quite some time now and continues to have no settlement and no leniency policy in effect.

“We ask that you make continued use of our hotline (protect@bighitmusic.co.kr) to report any cases of abuse. We will continue to work to ensure that the rights of our artists are fully protected. Thank you,” the agency signed out. Meanwhile, the Bangtan Boys are currently gearing up for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. However, this year’s performance is likely to not include member Jungkook who is currently down with COVID-19 in South Korea.