South Korea: The kind of fanbase K-pop band BTS has is unbeatable across the globe. BTS fans, also known as ARMY make sure that they stand for their favourite k-pop band throughout. And now BTS Army is making sure that its new song breaks all records as well. Also Read - BTS Makes History Again, Becomes First Korean Band To Be Nominated For BRIT Awards

BTS has released its new song FILM OUT. This song is part of the ending theme in the Japanese movie SIGNAL The Movie Cold Case Investigation Unit and was written along with J-pop band Back Number. The three-minute song talks about being lost or not being able to save something or somebody. It shows BTS members thinking about the memories they made together in a white-themed house before they are faded into distant memories. Also Read - BTS Pens Emotional Note Calling to Stop Asian Hate, Recalls Moments When Faced Discrimination

Also Read - Good News For BTS Fans: New Album Coming This June - Check The Full Tracklist Here

However, in less than 24 hours, this BTS song has crossed 280 million views on YouTube. Credit for it also goes to the AMRY which is making sure that people stream FILM OUT to break all records. Several of the BTS fans took to Twitter appealing to people to stream new song of the famous K-pop band. BTS fans also kept a track of the views being reported on the song each hour.

🚨last hour goal🚨 Goal: 29.5M Views left: 1M This is the last push for the 24h record STREAMMM 🚨#FilmOutbyBTS — Sofia⁷ ᴮᴱ Film Out OUT NOW (@sophsbts) April 2, 2021

We did it!!!!!! #FilmOutbyBTS is @BTS_twt most viewed Japanese mv in 24hr!!!!

Dethroning Stay Gold; 27.7M)

26M✅

28M✅

30M🔒

Let’s get it over 30M!!!!

FIGHTING 👑https://t.co/K0yuR490Ct — ᴮᴱ Somanyinterests ⁷ 🎆🎶 mainly BTS ⟭⟬ (@Somanyinterest1) April 2, 2021

Ever since the launch of ‘Dynamite’ in August last year, this K-pop band is on road to success and fans are loving it. BTS has also created several records in this short span of time. With this new album, BTS Army will only grow.