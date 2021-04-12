South Korea: In just a week after BTS released its new single, FILM OUT, it has already become the new internet sensation and people are loving it. The song which was released on April 2, is breaking records and setting trends. Also Read - BTS Announces #BANGBANGCON21 and ARMY Is Super Excited For It - Check Date & Time Here

FILM OUT is now officially the number 1 on YouTube’s weekly ranking of the most-watched music videos in the world. The song has over 53.1 million plays of YouTube. FILM OUT is followed by Jubin Nautiyal’s “Lut Gaye.” Also Read - BTS Updates, April 9, Friday: BTS Boys Are Getting Their Own Temporary Tattoo Collection

This song is part of the ending theme in the Japanese movie SIGNAL The Movie Cold Case Investigation Unit and was written along with J-pop band Back Number. It is also part of BTS, The Best album which will be released in June this year. The three-minute song talks about being lost or not being able to save something or somebody. It shows BTS members thinking about the memories they made together in a white-themed house before they are faded into distant memories. Also Read - BTS Updates, April 8, Thursday: BTS Surpasses 900 Million Views, John Cena Shares Lovely Incident

However, this is not the first time that BTS has created history. Ever since the launch of ‘Dynamite’ in August last year, this K-pop band is on road to success and fans are loving it. BTS has also created several records in this short span of time. BTS’ Dynamite’s official music video was the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours, and the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group in 2020. BTS’ single Stay Gold scored No. 1 on the Billboard Digital Songs Sales Chart.

BTS includes RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook and has become people’s favourite K-pop band today.