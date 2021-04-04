South Korea: In less than three days, BTS’ new Japanese single, FILM OUT has won hearts across the globe. The song which was released on April 2, is breaking records and setting trends. FILM OUT by K-pop sensation BTS has topped iTunes charts in 97 countries and regions. Also Read - BTS' 'FILM OUT' Gets 280 Million Views In Less Than 24 Hours, Army Appeals 'Keep Streaming to Break Records'

The song also reported a total of 23,344 downloads in Japan on the first day of its release. FILM OUT by BTS also hit number 1 on other major Japanese daily music charts, including Line Music, AWA, and mora. So far, the song has also crossed 470 million views on YouTube with over 6.3 million likes. Also Read - BTS Makes History Again, Becomes First Korean Band To Be Nominated For BRIT Awards

BTS Fans also knows as its ARMY also expressed happiness and enthusiasm on Twitter. Fans are tweeting and asking others to stream the song so that it can continue to break records. Also Read - BTS Pens Emotional Note Calling to Stop Asian Hate, Recalls Moments When Faced Discrimination

This song is part of the ending theme in the Japanese movie SIGNAL The Movie Cold Case Investigation Unit and was written along with J-pop band Back Number. The three-minute song talks about being lost or not being able to save something or somebody. It shows BTS members thinking about the memories they made together in a white-themed house before they are faded into distant memories.

Listen To This New BTS Song Here:

Ever since the launch of ‘Dynamite’ in August last year, this K-pop band is on road to success and fans are loving it. BTS has also created several records in this short span of time. With this new song, we are sure that BTS will continue to rule hearts across the world.