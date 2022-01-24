BTS – Pushpa Mashup: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa is not only loved by Indians but also Koreans. The latest one to join the queue is Bangtan Boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook. The K-pop singers enjoy a massive fan following in India. After seeing BTS boys grooving to Rashmika Mandanna’s super hit song Saami Saami and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Oo Antava, the K-pop band danced to Allu Arjun’s Srivalli. Pushpa: The Rise’s song Srivalli has a different fan following of hook steps performed by Allu.Also Read - BTS V is Spotify King, Says ARMY as His 'Christmas Tree' Reaches 30 Million in 29 Days

Keeping it up with the trend, BTS Army created a mashup where the boys are seen showing their kickass dance moves on Allu Arjun’s song Srivalli. The romantic number from Pushpa: The Rise has become a rage on the internet. On YouTube, a fan BTS has shared an edited version of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook dancing on Srivalli. Well, it’s quite a great editing done by a BTS and Pushpa fan as the steps perfectly fit the music beats of Srivalli. This clip is fun to watch and is now going viral on social media. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Appreciates Pushpa by Sensuously Grooving to ‘Oo Antava’ at Dubai’s Beach - Viral Video

Well, if you haven’t watched it, here is something you must not miss.

Also Read - Liger: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Set Screens on Fire in New Dancer Number After Oo Antava?

This is not the first time that an Indian edited version of the BTS dance video has gone viral. Just a few days back, the singers were seen grooving to Oo Antava, Nora Fatehi’s Kamariya song in the most hilarious way.

Meanwhile, the septet is due to hold their Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Seoul in March this year.