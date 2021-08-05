South Korea: Days after the globally famous K-pop sensation, BTS released Memories 2020, the group triggered a massive controversy on social media. Several people took to Twitter mentioning ‘gay’ moments from BTS Memories 2020 and questioned about the same. However, like every time, the loyal ARMY has is here to support their favourite K-pop septet.Also Read - BTS Memories 2020: ARMY Gets Emotional After V and Jimin Kiss On RM's Forehead | Watch

BTS Memories 2020 featured several glimpses of K-pop boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook getting close and intimate with each other. While, in one of the videos, Jimin and V can be seen planting a kiss on RM’s forehead, another video shows Jimin and Jungkook almost kissing each other. While this disappointed some people who then took to Twitter questioning if BTS is gay, ARMY came into defense. Also Read - BTS Butter Becomes The Longest Running Song of 2021 To Rule Billboard HOT100

After ‘BTS Gay’ trends on Twitter, ARMY members questioned what the issue is with it. Several fans wrote that BTS is famous because of their music and that’s all that matters. “It’s not a crime excuse me, we living in 2021 learn something and bts gay u can’t do shit abt it,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user wrote, “BTS GAY ? No problem with that but let’s stop it. I LUV THEM AS THEY ARE NO MATTER WT THEY WILL BE. BUT its for haters they will use this trend for clout and talk SHIT about our BOYS.” One of the ARMY members asked if those who are trending ‘BTS Gay’ are homophobic. “If armys calling bts gay would make them uncomfortable then they’re homophobic i’m sorry to break it to you,” a fan wrote. Also Read - BTS Dominates Twitter, Becomes Most Mentioned K-pop Artists in the World | Full List Here

Take a look at some of the reactions of ARMY members:

accuse? its not a crime excuse me , we living in 2021 learn smtg ig 😩

and bts gay u cant do shit abt it https://t.co/r1jnViFPqo — ‎ً yvxx⁷ | SO10 ✨ (@hopewrldluv) August 5, 2021

homophobes are so offended by the 2020 memories help 💀 anyway bts gay https://t.co/Nrs409WCuz — joon’s sweetest thang⁷ (@btsfromjinhit) August 5, 2021

BTS GAY ? No problem with that but lets stop it

I LUV THEM AS THEY ARE NO MATTER WT THEY WILL BE

BUT its for haters they will use this trend for clout and talk SHIT about our BOYS#BTS #BTSARMY #ARMY

WE LOVE YOU JIMIN RM JK SUGA JHOPE V JIN pic.twitter.com/aSE6vvdsS7 — LoveBTS (@chimmchiimmm) August 5, 2021

BTS GAY

if bts is gay ,so what ,we will support them till the end .bcz gay is not bad impression in our society ,we are the who one make gay is bad impression and we look at them and think like they have their own identity to tell athors ,its racism . — doztan* (@shazz_yocko23) August 5, 2021

Meanwhile, some other ARMY members had a different way to defend their favourite icons.

being gay is not a crime… when we say bts gay its not an insult LMFAO so idk what ur on pic.twitter.com/MDRBwwE0XO — luna ⁷ 🌙🌟 joon’s sweetest thang 🍭🎂🍯🍰🧁🍫🍬🍭 (@namoonte) August 5, 2021

To Amy fandom out there. Or just normal people.. calling bts “GAY”.. isn’t a insult… If thats what you want to potrait.. um also…. That just represents how much of homophobe you are (: — Joonlious⁷ (@kth_tan) August 5, 2021

This is not the first time that BTS members are being questioned about their sexuality. Earlier this year, a printer in Russia turned away work celebrating BTS and had reportedly said that they had enough “normal” clients and didn’t want to help turn children into “perverts.”

BTS is one of the most popular K-pop bands around the world. They often make headlines for being allies of global LGBTQ+ community.