BTS: Las Vegas has welcomed Korean pop band BTS and ARMY on Thursday night with a citywide marquee takeover and purple-lit properties, a night before the group's first of four sold out concerts April 8-9 and 15-16 at Allegiant Stadium. To celebrate BTS-mania, Las Vegas has turned purple. Several properties were light up with signage welcoming the group from 8 to 9 p.m., choosing purple as it is the group's color representation of love between BTS and their fan club ARMY members. Twitterati, BTS ARMY all across the globe trend Borahaegas and Borahae on the social media platform. In 2016's concert, V coined "borahae" or "I Purple You" means "I'll love you till the end of days," since purple (violet) is the last color of the rainbow. The phrase combines two Korean words: Violet (bora) and I love you (saranghae).

The Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas also welcomed BTS and its fans with a BTS-themed fountain show at 8 pm. The show featured the band's hits Butter and Dynamite.

Take a look at BTS ARMY’s reactions on Las Vegas turning purple:

No matter which part of the world BTS takes a step to it turns into Boraland 💜 pic.twitter.com/vcz8oacinh — tam⁷| min🎂 (@michimkoo) April 7, 2022



wah vegas is so purple right now 🥺💜 i’m so proud of bts 😭 pic.twitter.com/PNTtPlbZ5d — k s j g⁷ ♐️ (slow) (@kimseokjingifs) April 8, 2022

Want to know how big BTS is?

Every single resort in Las Vegas is going to coordinate the color of the lights of their giant marquees to be purple to welcome @bts_bighit, and the Korean singing group have sold out four shows at Allegiant stadium. That’s a total of 260,000 seats! pic.twitter.com/jeequFn0D9 — Don (@BigSurfDon) April 7, 2022

everything is actually purple, BTS YOU ARE SUPERSTARS pic.twitter.com/Ji0r8q55pj — bts⁷ jimin OST ☆ (@kkukstudio) April 8, 2022

purple land las vegas🤩💜 soo pretty🥺🙌🏻 welcome BTS city pic.twitter.com/UV8KXbwGlg — jeha☽ (@rockstarstae) April 6, 2022

BTS ARMY rushed to the Bellagio ahead of the evening’s special performance, choreographed with BTS music.

#BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE THE CITY – LAS VEGAS is making its big debut on our Fountains with an exclusive aquatic display created to popular hits, Butter and Dynamite. Celebrate this unforgettable weekend in Las Vegas with BTS!#BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas pic.twitter.com/bNAP2Vrl0O — Bellagio Las Vegas (@Bellagio) April 8, 2022

