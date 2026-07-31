BTS-Grammys controversy: Grammys delete BTS performances from their YouTube channel, ARMY says ‘Most childish behaviour’

The Grammys has removed two of BTS's most iconic, multi-million-view performance videos from the official Grammys YouTube channel. The move has reignited criticism of the Grammys, with ARMY questioning the timing following the group's decision to boycott the 2027 awards. Here's everything we know so far.

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BTS (PC: Twitter)

The ongoing controversy between BTS and the Grammy has taken another turn after several of the group’s Grammy performance videos were found missing from the Academy’s official YouTube channel. While there has been no official explanation for the removals, the development has sparked widespread discussion online, with many fans noticing the organisation of disrespecting the K-pop superstars. The issue comes just days after BTS announced that they would not submit their upcoming music for the Grammy Awards 2027. The group said they wanted their music to be recognised without being divided by region or language, a statement widely seen as criticism of the Grammys newly introduced Best Asian Pop Music Performance category. As screenshots of the missing videos circulated across social media, hashtags criticising the Grammys quickly began trending.

Which BTS Grammy performances are missing?

Fans reported that BTS Grammys performance – Dynamite (2021) and Butter (2022) could no longer be viewed on the Grammy’s official YouTube channel. These performances had attracted millions of views over the years and remained popular among ARMY even after the live broadcasts.

Following BTS’s announcement on July 29, 2026, that they will not submit their album ARIRANG for the Grammy Awards 2027 to protest a new, segregated ‘Best Asian Pop Music Performance’ category, fans noticed that the Recording Academy removed these two performances from its official website and YouTube channel.

The disappearance of the videos immediately fuelled speculation online, especially because it followed BTS’ decision to skip Grammy 2027 submissions. Many fans questioned the timing and demanded an explanation from the Recording Academy.

ARMY reacts to removal of BTS Grammy performances

The missing videos triggered a strong reaction across X, Instagram, and other social media platforms. One user wrote, “the most childish behaviour by Grammys”, another X user said, “this is so embarrassing for them my god”, another shared, Coincidence… or something bigger, another X user wrote, “they were just using BTS for clout.”

Grammy deleted the BTS performances after the news came out. Such a odd thing for a big award ceremony. They dont deserve BTS or anyone because music shouldn’t be put in categories. Music is music no matter race, identity and gender.

ARMY FOREVER WITH BTS#WeStandWithBTS — Jonjoneczlipse⁷ (@Johnnyboi_heh) July 30, 2026

So the Grammys Recording Academy deleted BTS Dynamite & Butter Performances videos from their Channel which was the most viewed videos in their entire channel. pic.twitter.com/1X3U3JiUbw — j.m (@jiminsoftly13) July 29, 2026

reportedly deleting Bangtan’s Grammy video performances of Butter & Dynamite from their YouTube channel.But I think BTS has been on a global stage for a long time now. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/ONjCm6TxlI — sara (@JaisuwanOr66113) July 30, 2026

BTS Grammy Performances Deleted?! Did the Grammys really remove BTS’ iconic performances?

After BTS chose not to submit Arirang for the 2027 Grammys, fans noticed that the legendary Dynamite and Butter Grammy performances were no longer publicly available on the Recording… pic.twitter.com/qADRIu40KH — ✨Moon Princess Jinnie✨ (@MoonJinnie41292) July 30, 2026

The grammys removed all of the BTS performances from Youtube including the iconic Butter performance???

Lmao what the hell — Zoey⁷☆BTS AT HALFTIME-SHOW☆ (@kooks_microwave) July 29, 2026

The Grammys deleting BTS’s performances off their site further confirms they were just using BTS for clout. Fuck the Recording Academy — Love Dies (@LoveDiesAUs) July 30, 2026

Good morning ☀️ What !?

Did grammys delete or did BTS withdraw their rights… from their channel? ANYWAYS stream Dynamite & Butter performances from BANGTANTV on YouTube I stand with BTS

We stand with BTS

We are proud of you BTS #방탄소년단 #BTS #BangtanSonyeondan https://t.co/VpYtbEOovt — Just a FAN GIRL⁷ ㉧㉣㉣ (@fangirlingtoday) July 29, 2026

It is mind-blowing how a century-old institution can look so EMBARRASSINGLY SMALL in a matter of seconds, all because of a bruised ego ️ ​The moment BTS hit them with a “thanks, but no thanks” to the segregated side-category created to fence Asian music, the Recording Academy… pic.twitter.com/jrI92iDr6l — αdrαsteiα (@thvnewl) July 29, 2026

Watch it on BangtanTV instead so the boys get the real recognition they deserve, from people who support their decisions. Grammys really removed one of their most-viewed performances, getting even less visits to their site. So who is it affecting anyways? Certainly not BTS! https://t.co/826lVu5Wb8 — Vina⁷ (@SEJINery) July 29, 2026

The controversy comes at a time when emotions are already running high following BTS’ announcement that they will not participate in the 2027 Grammy Awards. In a joint statement, BTS members shared on Instagram and wrote, “We’ve decided not to submit our work for this year’s Grammy Awards. We hope music will be recognized and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language.”

Grammy CEO reacts to BTS not submitting music for Grammy Awards 2027

Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr. expressed regret over the group skipping the awards. He shared on Instagram, “I am saddened to hear that BTS has chosen not to participate in the Grammy Awards process this year, but as a music creator, I understand and respect their decision.” He further wrote, “I do want to clarify something that seems to be getting lost in the conversation. The Asian Pop category was created to celebrate the depth, diversity and extraordinary growth of pop artistry coming out of Asia. The spirit of this new category is to shine a dedicated spotlight on these important artists.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRAMMYS (@grammys)

As of now, the Grammys has not released any statement addressing the removal of the BTS performance videos from its official YouTube channel. Without an official explanation, the reason behind the removals remains unclear.