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BTS-Grammys controversy: Grammys delete BTS performances from their YouTube channel, ARMY says ‘Most childish behaviour’

The Grammys has removed two of BTS's most iconic, multi-million-view performance videos from the official Grammys YouTube channel. The move has reignited criticism of the Grammys, with ARMY questioning the timing following the group's decision to boycott the 2027 awards. Here's everything we know so far.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: July 31, 2026, 10:15 AM IST
BTS-Grammys controversy: Grammys delete BTS performances from their YouTube channel, ARMY says 'Most childish behaviour'
BTS (PC: Twitter)

The ongoing controversy between BTS and the Grammy has taken another turn after several of the group’s Grammy performance videos were found missing from the Academy’s official YouTube channel. While there has been no official explanation for the removals, the development has sparked widespread discussion online, with many fans noticing the organisation of disrespecting the K-pop superstars. The issue comes just days after BTS announced that they would not submit their upcoming music for the Grammy Awards 2027. The group said they wanted their music to be recognised without being divided by region or language, a statement widely seen as criticism of the Grammys newly introduced Best Asian Pop Music Performance category. As screenshots of the missing videos circulated across social media, hashtags criticising the Grammys quickly began trending.  

Which BTS Grammy performances are missing? 

Fans reported that BTS Grammys performance – Dynamite (2021) and Butter (2022) could no longer be viewed on the Grammy’s official YouTube channel. These performances had attracted millions of views over the years and remained popular among ARMY even after the live broadcasts.  

Read more: BTS boycotts Grammy 2027: Grammys CEO breaks silence on K-pop group's decision to not participate over 'Asian Pop' Category controversy

Following BTS’s announcement on July 29, 2026, that they will not submit their album ARIRANG for the Grammy Awards 2027 to protest a new, segregated ‘Best Asian Pop Music Performance’ category, fans noticed that the Recording Academy removed these two performances from its official website and YouTube channel. 

The disappearance of the videos immediately fuelled speculation online, especially because it followed BTS’ decision to skip Grammy 2027 submissions. Many fans questioned the timing and demanded an explanation from the Recording Academy.

ARMY reacts to removal of BTS Grammy performances 

The missing videos triggered a strong reaction across X, Instagram, and other social media platforms. One user wrote, “the most childish behaviour by Grammys”, another X user said, “this is so embarrassing for them my god”, another shared, Coincidence… or something bigger, another X user wrote, “they were just using BTS for clout.” 

The controversy comes at a time when emotions are already running high following BTS’ announcement that they will not participate in the 2027 Grammy Awards. In a joint statement, BTS members shared on Instagram and wrote, “We’ve decided not to submit our work for this year’s Grammy Awards. We hope music will be recognized and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language.” 

Grammy CEO reacts to BTS not submitting music for Grammy Awards 2027

Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr. expressed regret over the group skipping the awards. He shared on Instagram, “I am saddened to hear that BTS has chosen not to participate in the Grammy Awards process this year, but as a music creator, I understand and respect their decision.” He further wrote, “I do want to clarify something that seems to be getting lost in the conversation. The Asian Pop category was created to celebrate the depth, diversity and extraordinary growth of pop artistry coming out of Asia. The spirit of this new category is to shine a dedicated spotlight on these important artists.” 

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A post shared by GRAMMYS (@grammys)

As of now, the Grammys has not released any statement addressing the removal of the BTS performance videos from its official YouTube channel. Without an official explanation, the reason behind the removals remains unclear. 

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is a Sub Editor at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she brings over three years of e ... Read More

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