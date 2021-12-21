Mumbai: Nora Fatehi’s hot dance in Stree’s Kamariya song which enthralled and amazed everyone in 2018, has BTS’ heart. We are not lying! There is a video doing rounds on the internet where the members of BTS can be seen grooving to Kamariya song in the most hilarious way. BTS Army has shared a mashup video where the K-pop band members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook show their cute side in behind the scene clips. The edit has made our day and you will surely love to wacth this funny video. The boys twerked to the beats of the peppy Bollywood track from Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s starrer Stree.Also Read - Dance Meri Rani Out: Nora Fatehi Twerks, Turns Hotter Than Fire in Her Sizzling New Music Video With Guru Randhawa

We know how brilliant dancers are BTS' J-Hope aka (Jung Hoseok) and Jimin (Park Jimin). In the video, J-Hope (Jung Hosoek) and Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jin (Kim Seokjin), RM (Kim Namjoon), and Jungkook (Keon Jungkook) are seen dancing hilariously and fans are loving it. Along with them, Golden Maknae aka the lead dancer of BTS took the centre stage. However, the rest of the members were not behind. As we got to see a lot of Kamar Matkaoing from V aka Kim Taehyung, RM aka Kim Namjoon, Suga aka Min Yoongi and Jin aka Kim Seokjin as well.

Don't miss to watch their funny expressions all over the viral video. It feels that the song was made for Bangton boys.

So, here we are with a BTS X Nora Fatehi’s Kamariya edit that we found on YouTube.

