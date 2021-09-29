Los Angeles: BTS boys recently announced its concert of the year titled ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’. This is the group’s first official concert of the year and will be held in person. BTS’ last in-person concert was in 2019 which was titled ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’. While these concerts will be held at California’s SoFi Stadium on November 27 and 28, do you know how much each of these tickets will cost?Also Read - BTS V Impresses ARMY With His Cover In Latest 'RUN BTS' Episode: 'His Voice Is Pure Magic'

The lowest price one needs to pay to attend this BTS concert is $242 which is approximately Rs 18,000. While this price might sound a little affordable, these tickets are often for seats located away from the stage. For a premium BTS floor seat, one has to pay as high as $7875 which is approximately Rs Rs. 5,85,856 (Yes, it is over Rs 5 Lakh). However, $1388 or Rs 1,03,259 is the average price one will have to pay to attend a BTS SoFi Stadium concert.

Also Read - BTS and Coldplay Win Hearts With 'My Universe' Performance At Global Citizen Live and ARMY Just Can't Get Over It | Watch

Meanwhile, BTS boys recently rocked the world as they performed their hit songs on the Global Citizen stage. From Butter to Permission To Dance, K-pop boys performed from South Korea and won everyone’s heart. BTS and Coldplay also performed their latest collaboration song ‘My Universe’ at the Global Citizen stage. While Coldplay’s Chris Martin was present on the stage in New York, BTS boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook joined him on screen from South Korea.

