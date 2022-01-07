South Korea: While it is no secret that BTS leader RM is fond of reading books, the singer recently took to social media and shared a picture of his bookshelf. The shelf which is at his home in South Korea had a number of books on American and Korean culture, history, and art. However, one book that caught Indian ARMY’s attention was ‘Jeanneret Chandigarh’ – a book on Indian city Chandigarh’s architecture.Also Read - BTS: 'Jungkook Gay' Trends on Twitter as Netizens Debate Over K-Pop Singer Liking New Playlist

Indian ARMY was quick to spot the book and are now super excited for the same. Several fans took to Twitter asking if the K-pop singer is planning to visit India soon. “Namjoon has a book on Chandigarh I repeat Nmajoon has a book on Chandigarh, he knows this place exists, omg I am freaking out, as a student of Panjab University Chandigarh, I have lived there for 5 years, the buildings the map the furniture I love it all. Desimys where u at!!!!,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user, “OMGGGG Namjoon read a book about Chandigarh. Apna sadda Punjab.” Also Read - BTS Jungkook Asks ARMY 'What Should We Do?' As He Gets Bored, J-Hope Has A Perfect Get Together Plan

BTS boys have never visited India, but they enjoy a massive fan following in the country. From Bollywood actors to college students, there is a long list of members in the Indian ARMY. In 2020, the group said that they would travel to India once the pandemic is over. Meanwhile, the septet is due to hold their Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Seoul in March this year.

