BTS Indian Army Goes Berserk as Jimin Says he Knows ‘Biryani’: BTS Indian ARMY was overjoyed to know about their favourite Jimin aka Park Jimin’s knowledge of Indian delicacies. Jimin from the South Korean boy band came online on Weverse and wrote in his post that he was wondering what he should eat. As soon as he asked the ARMY if they had food, the singer was flooded with fan suggestions on what to eat. ARMY suggested Jimin everything to savour on from Pork Belly to Fried Rice and Tteok-bokki to Biryani. As soon as someone suggested ‘Biryani’, Jimin responded to the ARMY and said “It’s Indian food.” The Indian ARMY went bonkers knowing about their idol’s awareness about Indian cuisine.Also Read - BTS Army Enraged Over V Aka Kim Taehyung's Alleged Family Pictures Getting Leaked - Check Reactions
CHECK OUT INDIAN ARMY’S REACTION TO JIMIN’S ‘BIRYANI’ COMMENT:
Also Read - BTS ARMY Says 'J-Hope is The Palette,' as Jung Ho-seok Opens up on Lollapalooza Setlist on IU’s Palette
Also Read - BTS' J-Hope to Perform With Becky G on Chicken Noodle Soup? ARMY Goes Berserk - Check Reactions
Jimin aka Park Ji-min is a South Korean singer and dancer. In 2013, he made his debut as a member of the South Korean boy group BTS.
For more updates on BTS Indian ARMY and Jimin, check out this space at India.com.