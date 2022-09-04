BTS Indian Army Goes Berserk as Jimin Says he Knows ‘Biryani’: BTS Indian ARMY was overjoyed to know about their favourite Jimin aka Park Jimin’s knowledge of Indian delicacies. Jimin from the South Korean boy band came online on Weverse and wrote in his post that he was wondering what he should eat. As soon as he asked the ARMY if they had food, the singer was flooded with fan suggestions on what to eat. ARMY suggested Jimin everything to savour on from Pork Belly to Fried Rice and Tteok-bokki to Biryani. As soon as someone suggested ‘Biryani’, Jimin responded to the ARMY and said “It’s Indian food.” The Indian ARMY went bonkers knowing about their idol’s awareness about Indian cuisine.Also Read - BTS Army Enraged Over V Aka Kim Taehyung's Alleged Family Pictures Getting Leaked - Check Reactions

CHECK OUT INDIAN ARMY’S REACTION TO JIMIN’S ‘BIRYANI’ COMMENT:

and when jimin tries biryani pic.twitter.com/P4aEFgffQP — shyama⁷♡jk waist holder (@taetaeshya) September 4, 2022

Jimin knows biryani is Indian food pic.twitter.com/WDtvw3KLqr — Koyel⁷ SEXY NUKIM (@k0yelMandal) September 4, 2022

jimin do you wanna go on a biryani date with me 😂😂🤣🤣 — lesbian dork (@thvjaan) September 4, 2022

Jimin know about biryani I’m so happy even if I haven’t ate it since I’m vegetarian — Someone⁷ Sexy Nukim (@a_r_m_y1313) September 4, 2022

JIMIN knows biryani is Indian food plz tell him biryani is not only food … biryani is feelings — MARYAM⁷ (@kim_maryam7) September 4, 2022

Jimin aka Park Ji-min is a South Korean singer and dancer. In 2013, he made his debut as a member of the South Korean boy group BTS.

