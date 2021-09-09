New Delhi: BTS enjoys massive popularity in India. The members of Indian BTS ARMY have repeatedly expressed their love for the K-pop septet. Recently, BTS member RM interacted with a number of fans on social media. He also responded to an Indian fan who had expressed a desire to hold the singer’s hand.Also Read - BTS Butter Once Again Tops Billboard Hot 100 Songs Charts, Beats Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits

One of the Indian BTS fans took to social media expressing her love for RM. She mentioned that ever since she learned about RM, she has become a better person. The fan further showered love on RM and wrote that he is “an amazing person with extraordinary talent.” She also expressed a desire to hold RM’s hand but added that ‘it is possible only in dreams.’ Also Read - SHOCKING! BTS Jimin's Fan Account Banned In China, Accused of Securing 'Illegal Funds'

To everyone’s surprise, RM responded to this Tweet and dropped a loved-up emoji in the comment section. Also Read - Pankaj Tripathi Reveals His Daughter Is Part of BTS ARMY: 'She Wants To Meet K-Pop Singers'

Namuuuuu I love you….😭😭♥️♥️♥️ thank you so much…🙃🌸 pic.twitter.com/BBaEfP92hd — Ritu/Ginni🧚🏻‍♀️ (@ritujoshi1630) September 6, 2021

While this had already left Indian ARMY members in complete awe, RM replied to a fan who wrote a long heart-warming post for the singer. “Namjoon, you may never read this but if you do, I want you to know that there are thousands of us who love you for you! Not because you an idol, but because you help us all to believe that we are perfect just how we are! As are you, you are perfect and you inspire me so much! I just wanted to thank you for never giving up, for making music, for being who you are but most of all… for being alive!” an excerpt from the fan’s post read. This too caught RM’s attention who was quick to again drop a loved-up emoji.

RM on Weverse 0906 ARMY : Dear Namjoon, 🐨🍑…. RM : 🥰@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/69Aswbsq3K — Soo Choi 🧈💖 (@choi_bts2) September 6, 2021

BTS hasn’t visited India yet but they enjoy a huge fanbase here. Several Indian celebrities as well, including Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Fame Tappu aka Raj Anadkat have come forth expressing their love for the K-pop group. Last year, the group said that they would travel to India once the pandemic is over.

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS.