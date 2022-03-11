Indian BTS fans can’t keep calm as the group of 7 Korean band members are making their appearance in the country. Yes, that’s true! BTS is coming to India virtually via PVR. BTS Boys Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook performed Permission to Dance Live offline at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seol after two and a half years due to pandemic.Also Read - BTS ARMY Shares Excitement as Permission To Dance On Stage- Las Vegas Concerts’ Tickets Sold Out Within Hours

BTS’ Permission To Dance Concert can be watched online. Here’s how:

BTS Permission To Dance Concert will be held on 12th March and 13th March as well at the same stadium in Seoul. ARMYs across the globe can enjoy the concert on 12th March via collaboration with PVR cinemas. A streaming in theatres has been organised for the fans across the globe. Now Indian BTS ARMY has gone berserk and trying to reach out for the tickets to witness their dream concert. PVR’s social media page shared a post, “Get ready to groove with BTS! Watch Permission To Dance On Stage – Live Screening, only in PVR Cinemas on 12th March, 2022. Have your booked your tickets yet? Book now: https://bit.ly/3sWDtZP #BTS #LiveScreening #BTSAtPVR #permissiontodanceonstage #BackAtPVR #BTSArmy”. Also Read - BTS ARMY Goes Crazy After K-Pop Band Wins ‘Artist Of The Year’ For Third Time at Korean Music Awards- See Reactions

The tickets of Live concert are available on the website and app of PVR and it starts from Rs 1500 and goes upto Rs 4200. The recorded concert can also be seen in the lesser price of Rs 1000 – Rs 1800. Also Read - BTS Vocalist V's Latest Pic Gives Major 'Main Hoon Na' Vibes, ARMY Compares Him To SRK

Have a look at the reactions here:

Please increase seat. I’m unable to purchase.#PVR #BTSAtPVR #BTSININDIA https://t.co/bxdgvZoTX8 — TM (@TM01257) March 10, 2022

A few things I ain’t gonna get over anytime soon! Please bear with me! 🤓💜 #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL @BTS_twt

1. Joon rapping off-beat and making hilarious lyrics on spot

2. Jin clowning #BTSARMY left, right & centre

3. Yoongi wiggling in tiny in birthday song

4. Hobi smirking in RED pic.twitter.com/GbhZkQr5Po — Tia∞⁷ is ALWAYS with #BTS! ⟭⟬ 💜 ⟬⟭ (@MrsTOH2O) March 11, 2022

🔮O BTS agora domina o Top 2 das collabs de um ato coreano mais transmitidas do Spotify: #1: Boy With Luv feat Halsey

#2: My Universe by Coldplay X BTS 🆕@BTS_twt #BTSARMY #BTS pic.twitter.com/nEXtzNDsWq — QG B-armys ⁷ (@Qg_Barmys) March 11, 2022