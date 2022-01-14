BTS: A new fantasy webtoon and web novel inspired by K-pop superstars BTS will be released on Saturday, January 15, the group’s management agency has said. Hybe said its original story of 7 Fates: Chakho will be available on Naver Webtoon, an online platform for web-based comics run by South Korea’s top portal operator, on Saturday, Yonhap News Agency reported.Also Read - BTS: What Is 7 Fates Chakho and When Will It Be Released? Everything You Must Now

7 Fates is based on tales of a tiger-hunting corps called Chakhogapsa during the Korean Joseon Dynasty (1392-1897). It tells the story of seven boys, based on each member of BTS, tied together by fate, who overcome difficulties and grow as a group. It is Hybe’s first BTS-themed original story in cooperation with Naver Corp. as part of its strategy to expand its business to web-based comics, novels and gaming by creating original content featuring its artistes. Also Read - 'Congratulations Taehyung' Trends After BTS V's 'Christmas Tree' Crosses 20 Million Streams In Just 18 Days

Its two other originals on the 2022 slates Dark Moon, a vampire fantasy story starring ENHYPEN members, and The Star Seekers, a magical fantasy featuring Tomorrow X Together (TXT) — will be released on the same website on Sunday and Monday, respectively, according to Hybe. Also Read - BTS Jungkook Reveals 'Type Of Person He Is Attracted To' - Know It Here

The company said those webtoons and novels will be available in 10 languages and released weekly.

-With inputs from IANS