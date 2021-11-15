South Korea: BTS ARMY from across the world is disappointed. This after, Forbes magazine used a K-pop group’s picture for one of its stories but cropped Jungkook from it. While the picture featured, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and V, Jungkook was cropped from the layout. This disappointed ARMY members, who then took to Twitter reminding the magazine that there are 7 members in BTS. Fans also asked Forbes to fix the picture.Also Read - BTS Sweeps MTV EMAs, Win All 4 Categories In Which They Nominated In | ARMY Congratulates

"If one member doesn't fit on your layout, change the photo I guess?" one of the fans wrote. Another social media lashed out at the magazine and wrote, "Surely, you have a team that manages your some acts. Please correct this. Please don't use ARMY's reaction to gain more attention. Thank you."

Check out what ARMY has to say:

BTS IS 7.

Hey @Forbes please check your post and include all 7 members in it, BTS ARE SEVEN, fix it as soon as possible. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/egi9DiMIgg — Nini joonie | (@niniijoon) November 15, 2021

Also Read - BTS Jungkook and Jin Dance On Sunny Leone's Baby Doll? THIS Fan Edit Will Make You Go ROFL | Watch

The picture you used in your last article about BTS is not complete, Jungkook is not apparent clear. @Forbes please edit it and put this picture up for all 7 members of the group as soon as possible pic.twitter.com/s5ZFW9IXKI — Ran (@Ranvxl) November 15, 2021

BTS IS 7. Kindly please check the photo you used cause BTS JUNGKOOK was cropped in the photo. Thank you

Congratulations to BTS but it is not difficult to resize and fit all 7 in the picture. Jungkook is cropped from the right. Change your picture!#정국 #JUNGKOOK @Forbes pic.twitter.com/S7K7gesOHH — Thiên Kim (@ThinKim27642822) November 15, 2021

“BTS IS 7” is now trending worldwide on Twitter after Forbes posted a photo of BTS where JUNGKOOK was cropped out.

Why they can’t be more careful???#btsis7 pic.twitter.com/nrjP9G7Nxd — ℓσѵҽℓყ.ʝυɓɓℓყ¶ℝ ‘ᵒˢᵗ¶ (@tatakoo0T7) November 15, 2021

This is not the first time that ‘BTS Is 7’ is trending on social media. Earlier this year, fashion giant Louis Vuitton also missed septet member V aka Kim Tae-hyung from one of its videos.

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS members – Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, RM and V are currently gearing up for their concert in Los Angeles. The concert is titled Permission to Dance on Stage and will be held at California’s SoFi Stadium on November 27, 28 and December 1, 2.