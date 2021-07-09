South Korea: BTS boys graced the ramp for French fashion giant Louis Vuitton in Seoul. BTS made a special appearance at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2021 Show. This comes months after they became the house ambassadors for global fashion giants. While ARMY members from around the world were super excited for the mega show, there is something that has left them disappointed.Also Read - 'BTS Boys Are Cute' Actor Avneet Kaur Reacts After Fan Asks 'Do You Love BTS?'

Soon after the show, the fashion giant took to social media sharing a feature video of BTS members in their fashion show. However, there is something missing in this video. Yes, BTS member V aka Kim Tae-hyung was absent from the video. This disappointed fans, who then took to social media expressing anger and reminding the fashion brand that there are 7 members in BTS. ARMY members lashed out at the fashion giant and asked them to delete and re-upload the correct video. Some of the fans also claimed that this is not the first time that Louis Vuitton has missed Kim Tae-hyung from their video. "This is the second time within months that LV has somehow omitted Taehyung from their video clips. Mistake or intentional? Either way, it's disappointing and not OK. BTS is 7!" wrote one of the fans.

Take a look at some of the reactions by ARMY Members:

hi @LouisVuitton i just want to remind you that BTS is 7! please fix this error and add V on this video. https://t.co/07Vr93znKs — ⟬⟭ ⟭⟬ 자자 ⟬⟭ ⟭⟬ (@enjjj04) July 9, 2021

this is very unprofessional, BTS IS 7 https://t.co/lDAOg1owdh — sg⁷ ARMY DAY 💜 PTD IS COMING! (@daechimeow) July 9, 2021

Hello @LouisVuitton as far as I remember you have 7 ambassadors, but there’s only 6 in this video. BTS IS 7. Is it really hard to add ‘Taehyung’ (V) in the video? I really find it so unprofessional. So we are humbly asking you to fix it immediately, ty. pic.twitter.com/YlnRNDajqX — han⁷ | 💃ᴾᵀᴰ (@hanah9595) July 9, 2021

This is the second time you left Tae out. Idk if it’s accidental or intentional but please remember that BTS is 7. https://t.co/1heKcdaTXQ — elyse⁷ (@WINTAEMEL0N) July 9, 2021

This is the 2nd time they missed Taehyung from a video that is supposed to represent BTS as whole. BTS is 7 ! How do you miss a member repeatedly? Please leave a comment requesting them to rectify it. Dissapointed at the no. of likes a video omitting a member of BTS is getting! https://t.co/htUrwJUOtD — Taehyung_Fanbase India| Slow •◡• (@Taehyung_india_) July 8, 2021

Your video is missing Kim Taehyung, BTS V. He is one of your brand ambassadors and this kind of repeated negligence is not appreciated for a brand of your caliber. We ask that you delete this post and re upload with all 7 members. BTS is 7. https://t.co/ryLTxDRnXY — Taehyung Naver || 네이버 김태형 (@naver_taehyung) July 8, 2021

In April this year, BTS boys were declared as the latest house ambassadors for Louis Vuitton. This had come a week after they performed at the Grammys in custom Louis Vuitton suits.