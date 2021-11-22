Los Angeles: It is undoubtedly a big day for ARMY members across the world. With ‘BTS BTS BTS’ chants all around, rocking My Universe performance and three major awards, the K-pop group ruled the American Music Awards. While ARMY is left in complete awe following this mega event, what added a cherry to the cake was a LIVE social media session by their favourite K-pop singers. Yes, you read it right. After performing and winning awards at the AMAs, BTS members held a live session on Vlive (social media platform). The title of their live session was ‘Focus On.’Also Read - BTS Wins Big At AMA, Becomes 'Artist of The Year' While Butter Gets 'Favourite Pop Song' Award

However, what left ARMY in dismay were the technical glitches. On one hand, several fans took to Twitter expressing excitement for the BTS LIVE session. However, on the other hand, other fans complaint of technical glitches and shared screenshots. While some social media users claimed that they are able to see only a black screen, others complained of glitches in the audio. Also Read - BTS Members Hug Coldplay's Chris Martin As They Perform My Universe, ARMY Cannot Stop Crying

WAKE UP Y’ALL BTS IS LIVE ON VLIVE RN❕ pic.twitter.com/jO7PD0PlbH — #ًmika⁷ (@KTHS0LACE) November 22, 2021

Also Read - Not Just You, Even Cardi B's 3-Year-Old Daughter Is Super Excited For BTS Performance At AMA

BTS IS LIVE AND THEY ARE SO FUCKING GORGEOUS, IT’S JOT LOADING YET BUT I KNOW THEY ARE!! @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/xnKijFha4V — sera 🍥 (@hessyjimin) November 22, 2021

Bts is live on vlive but I can’t see or hear anything 😭😭 it’s all black😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sq4N9uPSrf — 🐰 (@97jkoo_jvngkr) November 22, 2021

BTS IS LIVE AND THE TITLE IS “FOCUS ON” THEY WON’T LEAVE JUNGKOOK AT PEACE LMAO pic.twitter.com/ex5kXwHbli — ᴮᴱ Manics⁷🧈💜🐙| BTS paved the way (@slush_tae) November 22, 2021

Meanwhile, the septet not only won ‘Favourite Pop Duo/Group’ award but also took home the ‘Artist of The Year’ award at the AMAs. Apart from this, BTS’ second English song Butter also won ‘Favourite Pop Song’ award. With this, BTS has become the first and the only Asian act to win the ‘Artist of the Year’ award at the American Music Awards.

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS members are also set for their upcoming in-person concert in Los Angeles. The concert is titled Permission To Dance On Stage and will be held at California’s SoFi Stadium on November 27, 28 and December 1, 2.

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS.