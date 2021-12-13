South Korea: Who doesn’t love BTS boys! K-pop singers enjoy a massive fan following and are widely loved across the world. Each of the septet’s songs, concerts or even a social media live session is a big hit. In a short span of time, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, RM, V and Suga have created a special place in the hearts of the people. However, do you know how much do these boys earn only from their YouTube channel which is named Bangtan TV? On December 12, Forbes released the list of highest-earning K-pop idols and groups on YouTube for the year 2021. Yes, you guessed it right. BTS members are on the top of the list. This means that BTS’ YouTube channel is the highest-earning K-pop group on YouTube.Also Read - BTS Jin Wears Coolest Ever Blue Outfit and It Proves Why He Is Called 'Worldwide Handsome'

According to Forber, BTS boys earned $16.5 million from their YouTube channel in 2021. The channel has over 61 million subscribers and has over 1,000 videos. This is for the third time that BTS has topped the particular Forbes list. Needless to say, the credit goes to the massive success of BTS' Butter, Permission To Dance and My Universe which were released this year.

BTS is followed by K-pop girl group BLACKPINK which earns $11.6 million via its YouTube channel. BLACKPINK is followed by NCT Dream, SEVENTEEN and GOT7 on third, fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Meanwhile, BTS boys recently wrapped up their Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Los Angeles. Currently, the singers are back to their homes and are on a short break. During this time, the singers will prepare for their new album that will mark 'the beginning of a new chapter'. Apart from this, BTS members will also prepare for their Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul concert which will take place in March 2022.

