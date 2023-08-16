Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
BTS J-Hope Aka Jung Ho-seok Shares Dashing Photos in Military Uniform, Army Goes Bonkers – Check Reactions
BTS rapper-singer J-Hope aka Jung Ho-seok shared his photos in military uniform while Army went bonkers. - Check Reactions
BTS J-Hope Aka Jung Ho-seok Shares Dashing Photos in Military Uniform: BTS J-Hope aka Jung Ho-seok is winning over the internet with his latest picture dressed in military uniform. Even though the South-Korean singer-songwriter has joined the armed forces, his crazy fandom keeps a tab on his updates. The K-pop rapper also keeps treating his fans and followers with his latest pictures and reels. He has been nicknamed Hobi by his die-hard fans who call themselves as BTS Army. His dashing pics as a South Korean army officer are breaking the internet, as all J-Hope fans are going bonkers about his new avatar.
SEE BTS ARMY’S REACTION TO J-HOPE’S VIRAL PHOTOS AS A MILITARY OFFICER:
WE LOVE YOU HOBI!!
Thank you for sharing your photos with us!! ARMY’S so proud of you!! Stay safe, stay hydrated, and eat well. ARMY’S here waiting for you!! #JHOPE pic.twitter.com/F2kihkvaxK
— Mickey Parks⁷ ~ LAYO(ꪜ)ER⁷ IS COMING!! (@MickeyParks18) August 16, 2023
군복간지 넘 대박! #JHOPE pic.twitter.com/NR8XIsYgiT
— Lilly_ V_Layover (@btsbt07) August 16, 2023
Hobi !!!!!! Miss him sooooo much
He looks so healthy, fit and soooo TALL ! And that cute keychain on his uniform is SO HOBI!!!! #JHOPE #hoseok #JUNGHOSEOK pic.twitter.com/cW9XbrVdUB
— Zoey️MISSING HOBIWAITING 2024.10.17️ (@_myhoseok_) August 16, 2023
Providing us the hope we needed … JHOPE JUNG HOSEOK HOBI sunshine.. always planning ahead to give us hope to carry on #JUNGHOSEOK #JHOPE #JITB #JackInTheBox #JITB_hopeedition https://t.co/MjubQiuGFf
— Dj_peace_yolo (@dj_peace_yolo) August 16, 2023
Jhope 오피셜 인스타 (1)#정호석 #Jhope #제이홉
다시 화이팅 하겠습니다!!! pic.twitter.com/8k4blpltwF
— 은하 (@luv_mygalaxy613) August 16, 2023
Jhope 오피셜 인스타 (2)#정호석 #Jhope #제이홉 pic.twitter.com/goB7dy42Rm
— 은하 (@luv_mygalaxy613) August 16, 2023
군복마져도 너무나 간지
홉아
건강하게 잘 지내고 다시 만나자#제이홉 #JHOPE #방탄소년단 #BTS pic.twitter.com/599xgzBw7z
— 빛나는삶⁷ Fan of BTS (@95younge) August 16, 2023
Ele tá muito lindo #JHOPE pic.twitter.com/Kr8REbRT6c
— BTSISPurplle1 | SEVEN (@BTSIsPurplle1) August 16, 2023
WE MISS YOU HOBI
WE MISS YOU HOSEOK
WE MISS YOU J-HOPE#jhope #제이홉 #ジェイホープ #방탄소년단제이홉
— Mirhobi¹³⁷ #HOPEedition (@mirhobi7) August 16, 2023
For more updates on BTS and J-Hope, check out this space at India.com.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.
