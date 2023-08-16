Home

BTS J-Hope Aka Jung Ho-seok Shares Dashing Photos in Military Uniform, Army Goes Bonkers – Check Reactions

BTS J-Hope Aka Jung Ho-seok Shares Dashing Photos in Military Uniform: BTS J-Hope aka Jung Ho-seok is winning over the internet with his latest picture dressed in military uniform. Even though the South-Korean singer-songwriter has joined the armed forces, his crazy fandom keeps a tab on his updates. The K-pop rapper also keeps treating his fans and followers with his latest pictures and reels. He has been nicknamed Hobi by his die-hard fans who call themselves as BTS Army. His dashing pics as a South Korean army officer are breaking the internet, as all J-Hope fans are going bonkers about his new avatar.

Thank you for sharing your photos with us!! ARMY’S so proud of you!! Stay safe, stay hydrated, and eat well. ARMY’S here waiting for you!! #JHOPE pic.twitter.com/F2kihkvaxK — Mickey Parks⁷ ~ LAYO(ꪜ)ER⁷ IS COMING!! (@MickeyParks18) August 16, 2023

Hobi !!!!!! Miss him sooooo much He looks so healthy, fit and soooo TALL ! And that cute keychain on his uniform is SO HOBI!!!! #JHOPE #hoseok #JUNGHOSEOK pic.twitter.com/cW9XbrVdUB — Zoey️MISSING HOBIWAITING 2024.10.17️ (@_myhoseok_) August 16, 2023

Providing us the hope we needed … JHOPE JUNG HOSEOK HOBI sunshine.. always planning ahead to give us hope to carry on #JUNGHOSEOK #JHOPE #JITB #JackInTheBox #JITB_hopeedition https://t.co/MjubQiuGFf — Dj_peace_yolo (@dj_peace_yolo) August 16, 2023

