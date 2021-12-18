South Korea: BTS boys are not just fellow group members, but are BFFs. They are often spotted having fun together. While the singers are currently at their respective homes for the festive celebration, they continue to interact (and entertain) with each other. Recently, group member J-Hope took to his official Instagram account and shared a cute picture with one of his soft toys. In the picture, J-Hope can be seen wearing a green tee with a black hoodie over it. Don’t forget to miss the goggles which are surely adding swag to J-Hope’s look. While the picture was already winning ARMY’s heart, what further left fans in complete awe was Jin’s comment on the post.Also Read - BTS J-Hope Joins ARMY In Welcoming Group Leader RM Back To Home After Vacation

Jin took to the comment section of J-Hope’s post and asked to catch up for a drink on Christmas eve. “Let’s have a drink with me on Christmas Eve,” the translation of Jin’s comment read. J-Hope was also quick to reply to his fellow BTS member and wrote, “Contact me” along with a fire emoji. However, Jin’s next reply proved how he was just teasing around J-hope. “Sorry I have to do a game event,” Jin wrote. Also Read - BTS' 'Worldwide Handsome' Jin Is Now Also The Most Successful Male K-Pop Artist

The conversation has left ARMY members in splits. Several fans took to Twitter and shared the screenshot of the conversation between J-Hope and Jin. ARMY members are calling these comments the cutest. Also Read - BTS Kim Taehyung Slips and Slides After The Group's Dynamite 'Crosswalk Concert' | Viral Video

ARMY Calls Jin and J-Hope’s Conversation Cutest:

Jin was asking for a drink with jhope for 2 weeks straight and hobi kept teasing him, now Jin is taking the revenge on hobi 😭 Jin: Remember that drink on christmas eve Hobi: Yeah i am so- jin: Forget about it☺️ pic.twitter.com/6sjqdjwYA2 — mia ⟭⟬ ∞ ⟬⟭⁷ ⎮I’m everywhere in the TL⎮Vote Mama☺︎ (@fairy_yoongs) December 18, 2021

Jhope posted on IG 💜 I love him 🐿😭💜 (jin commented on his posts and Jhope’s reply) pic.twitter.com/1CjG2p4y8U — Grace⁷💜 Jinvcember✨🐹🐻🌙 💫 (@btsxbae) December 18, 2021

2seok is a trending topic on twitter after j-hope and Jin’s interaction on instagram! #제이홉 #JHOPE pic.twitter.com/u0ZYcP4qJk — j-hope trends (Slow) (@jhope_trends) December 18, 2021

jin: jwehope, you said you wanted to have a drink with me on christmas eve👀

jhope:contact me💫

jin:oops i have a game event🚶

hobi and army: pic.twitter.com/Sw37HMBPAq — 🚨DONT OPEN THE LINK (@btsmoonline) December 18, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS members recently announced the Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul concert which will take place in March 2022.

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS.