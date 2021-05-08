South Korea: BTS member J-Hope has apologised to the famous American talk show host Conan O’Brien. This comes after he failed to recognise him in a recent episode of Run BTS! and accidentally called him a ‘curtain’. Also Read - BTS’ J-Hope Fails to Remember Conan O'Brien, Calls Him ‘Curtain’; Watch Hilarious Reaction of Talk Show Host in Video

J-Hope took to Twitter and apologised to Conan O’Brien. “Sorry,,,,, Curtain (pouting and blowing kisses emojis) @ConanOBrien,” he tweeted and shared a selfie in which he was seen pouting. In the recent episode of Run BTS!, the group members took part in a game called “Figure Quiz,” where they had to name the celebrities shown to them. However, during the game, J-Hope struggled to recognise famous American talk show host Conan O’Brien and ended up saying, ‘Curtain’. A video of the same then went viral on social media and even Conan reacted to it. He talked about the same during his talk show and said, “He called me curtain!” Also Read - BTS Updates, May 6, Thursday: BTS21 Is Finally On Instagram, J-Hope Couldn't Recognise Conan O’Brien

While J-Hope failed to recognise Conan, BTS singer V had also left fans shocked when he couldn’t recognise Robert Downey Jr. When he was presented with a picture of the Iron Man actor, he asked, “Who is this?” This also left his fellow BTS members in shock.

On the work front, BTS is bringing their new single ‘Butter’ which will be released on May 21. This will be the group’s second English song after last year’s mega-hit, ‘Dynamite.’ Meanwhile, the famous K-pop band has also been nominated in four different categories for in upcoming Billboard Music Awards: Top Duo / Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Selling Song (Dynamite) and Top Social Artist. This is the fifth time that BTS has been nominated under the Top Social Artist category. The South Korean band has also claimed this trophy four years running. The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on May 23.