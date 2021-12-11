South Korea: BTS members – Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, RM and V are widely loved across the world and enjoy a mass fan following. Their fans, often called its ARMY, leave no stone unturned to make these K-pop singers feel special all the time. Whether it is weverse, Instagram, Spotify or any other platform, these septet members are followed by millions of their fans. However, now BTS member J-Hope has broken all records on Spotify. The singer has become the first and the only Korean solo artist to surpass 8.1 million followers on Spotify.Also Read - BTS V Sings An Untitled Song During Long Drive, Will This Be His Next Release?

Several fans took to Twitter congratulating the singer on achieving this feat. "The best news of my day," one of the ARMY members wrote. Another social media user tweeted, "J-Hope truly deserve this."

Congratulations J-Hope Trends On Twitter:

I hope we can increase our daily stream on spotify and youtube.

I hope the goals for birthday will be released soon. CONGRATULATIONS j-hope.#jhope #제이홉 #JhopeSpotifyKing @BTS_twt https://t.co/NYrhfaNlGq — ᴮᴱGiumay⁷ ∞ 💙💛🧡 (@umayumi20) December 11, 2021

j-hope has surpassed 8.1 Million followers on Spotify, extending his own record as the most followed Korean solo artist on the platform! CONGRATULATIONS J-HOPE! 🥳#jhope #JhopeSpotifyKing @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/Qc1BfenRBz — Purple💜_Army_Girl🤗🤗😘. (@GirlShreyanka) December 11, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS members recently joined Instagram where they often share a glimpse of their behind-the-camera life with fans.

Apart from this, BTS members are currently on a short break after the successful Permission To Dance On Stage in Los Angeles concert that was wrapped up on December 3. During this break time, BTS members will prepare for their new album that will mark ‘the beginning of a new chapter’. Apart from this, BTS members will also prepare for their Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul concert which will take place in March 2022.

