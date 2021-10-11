South Korea: BTS boys – V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin and Jin enjoy massive popularity across the world. Breaking records and setting trends is not new for these K-pop singers. Now, the group’s J-Hope has become the first and the only Korean solo artist to cross 7.5 million followers on Spotify. He has extended his own record as the most followed Korean artist on the platform.Also Read - BTS Jimin's Birthday: Indian ARMY Members Raise Rs 1.65 Lakh Fund To Provide Shelter To Needy

Meanwhile, BTS is also the most followed Korean group on Spotify with currently 27.2 million followers. BTS is followed by Blackpink with 18.3 million followers, Twice with 7.57 million followers, Exo 7.07 million followers and Seventeen with 4.60 million followers. Also Read - BTS Suga Was Once Followed By An Obsessive Fan To Bathroom | Deets Inside

After J-Hope broke the record, ARMY members took to Twitter and congratulated the singer. Fans mentioned that they are so proud of the K-pop singer. Soon, Congratulations J-Hope started trending on Twitter. Also Read - BTS’ 'Blood Sweat & Tears' Crosses 800 Million Views, Becomes 7th Group MV To Reach Milestone

Check how ARMY is congratulating Jimin:

#jhope has surpassed 7.5M followers on Spotify, making him the First & Only Korean solo artist to do so. He extends his own record as the most followed K-Soloist on the platform. Congratulations j-hope!🤩🎉 (https://t.co/0RI1Di97Hz)#제이홉 #jhope7_5MSpotify #jhopeSpotifyKing pic.twitter.com/XMAtP4kXWh — J-HOPE GLOBAL UNION¹¹³ 🌎 (@jhopeGlobaI) October 11, 2021

j-hope has reached 7.5M (7.500.497) followers on Spotify, extending his record as the most followed K-Solo Artist on the platform. Spotify Profile

🌟https://t.co/hrgAH0YK9T Congratulations j-hope 🎊🎉

Follow him if you haven’t done it yet #jhope #제이홉 #ホソク #ジェイホープ pic.twitter.com/Ra7jjLxmLD — 🇨🇴🐿Vahopeworld 🌟🕺 (@vahopeworld) October 11, 2021

J-Hope is also called ‘Spotify King’ by fans. Currently, J-Hope is the only Korean artist to hold over 50 million streams on at least 8 songs on Spotify.