South Korea: BTS boys – V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin and Jin enjoy massive popularity across the world. Breaking records and setting trends is not new for these K-pop singers. Now, the group's J-Hope has become the first and the only Korean solo artist to cross 7.5 million followers on Spotify. He has extended his own record as the most followed Korean artist on the platform.
Meanwhile, BTS is also the most followed Korean group on Spotify with currently 27.2 million followers. BTS is followed by Blackpink with 18.3 million followers, Twice with 7.57 million followers, Exo 7.07 million followers and Seventeen with 4.60 million followers.
After J-Hope broke the record, ARMY members took to Twitter and congratulated the singer. Fans mentioned that they are so proud of the K-pop singer. Soon, Congratulations J-Hope started trending on Twitter.
Check how ARMY is congratulating Jimin:
J-Hope is also called ‘Spotify King’ by fans. Currently, J-Hope is the only Korean artist to hold over 50 million streams on at least 8 songs on Spotify.