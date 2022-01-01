South Korea: BTS members often take part in philanthropist activities. The globally loved K-pop singers, who are currently enjoying some quality time with their families, also began the new year with a nobel cause. Group member J-Hope has donated 100 million won which is over Rs 62 lakh. Reportedly, the singer donated the amount to the Green Umbrella Foundation which works to support children affected by poverty. This means that the money donated will be used for paying medical expenses and for buying heating equipment for poor children.Also Read - BTS RM Personally Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours | Here's What He Says

“I was worried that children suffering economically during the Covid-19 pandemic would have a double whammy and go through a cold and lonely winter. I hope this donation will help children have a warmer winter,” J-Hope said in a statement as reported by Koreaboo. Also Read - BTS Leader RM Dating a Non-Celebrity? BigHit Music Reveals It All

Even the Green Umbrella Child Fund organisation thanked BTS member J-Hope and other Korean celebrities for coming forward to help the needy. “Not only do the stars shine in the sky. It was shining even by our side. For children struggling with COVID-19, a warm donation procession followed. Thanks to the love and interest of many people, children are now able to spend a warmer winter,” the translation of the organisation’s Instagram post caption read. Also Read - From SUGA Wearing Skirt to Jimin’s Rainbow Hair, Top BTS Fashionable Moments of 2021 - Your Favourite?

Meanwhile, BTS members RM, Jin and Suga are currently in home isolation after they were tested positive for coronavirus. Apart from this, on the work front, the K-pop singers are due to hold a mega concert in Seoul in March 2022. It is titled ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’.