BTS’ J-Hope Blows Flying Kisses at Airport Before Leaving For New York, ARMY Goes Bonkers – Watch

BTS' J-Hope recently blew flying kisses at the airport before leaving for New York, where he'll perform his solo debut at Times Square.

BTS' J-Hope Blows Flying Kisses at Airport Before Leaving For New York, ARMY Goes Bonkers - Watch

BTS’ J-Hope Blows Flying Kisses at Airport: BTS’ J-Hope aka Jung Ho-seok recently left for New York as he is all set to perform at Times Sqaure. The BTS rapper is all geared up for his solo debut at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in New York. J-Hope had earlier performed at the venue with his group members RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. As he was clicked at the airport, the K-pop singer opted for an all-black ensemble – sweater, coat, and trousers. J-Hope was seen wearing a black mask, and shoes and carried a bag with a yellow scarf tied to it. He waved at his fans and even blew flying kisses. J-Hope also danced and bowed before going inside along with his team. The viral video has made the ARMY go bonkers.

CHECK OUT ARMY’S REACTION TO J-HOPE’S VIRAL VIDEO:

j-hope leaving for New York for his performance at Times Square. have a safe trip, hobi ♡#제이홉 #정호석 #JHOPE pic.twitter.com/ytczw8HI8M — hourly j-hope 🏁 (@hourlyhobi) December 28, 2022

[💜] B-ARMY: onde você estiver, eu estarei lá 🇧🇷 Continuamos vencendo! De tanto nos ver, BTS vai sonhar com a gente, confia 🤞#JHOPE @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/0hTmwLMVun — BTS Brasil ON ✨ BBO⁷ (@btsbrasil_on) December 28, 2022

HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT HOBI

HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT J-HOPE

HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT HOSEOK — Las fresitas de Hobito 🇵🇪 (@Mappy1913) December 28, 2022

J-Hope is a South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, dancer, and record producer. He made his debut as a member of South Korean boy band BTS in 2013, under Big Hit Entertainment. The BTS member released his first solo mixtape, Hope World, in 2018.

For more updates on J-Hope and BTS, check out this space at India.com.