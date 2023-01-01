Top Recommended Stories
BTS’ J-Hope Gives Electrifying Performance at Times Square Amid Heavy Rain, ARMY Reacts
BTS' J-Hope aka Jung Ho-seok recently gave an electrifying performance at Times Square amid heavy rain.
BTS’ J-Hope Gives Electrifying Performance Amid Heavy Rain: BTS’ singer J-Hope aka Jung Ho-seok welcomed 2023 as he gave a breathtaking performance for his fans on New Year’s Eve. Despite heavy rains and even falling down the stairs, J-Hope continued with his electrifying singing at Times Square, New York. The BTS’ rapper also sang Smooth Like Butter for the audience who cheered for him. The K-pop songwriter-singer proved that he is a through professional as he continued with the show amid technical difficulties. Fans grooved to his live show, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve hosted by Ryan Seacrest. ARMY praised J-Hope for his heart-winning performance.
Also Read:
- BTS' J-Hope Blows Flying Kisses at Airport Before Leaving For New York, ARMY Goes Bonkers - Watch
- BTS at Grammys 2022: Flower Shirt, Green Sweater - Los Angeles Gets Some Fashion Lessons From Band
- Happy Birthday J-Hope: Here's How BTS ARMY in India, South Korea and Other Countries Celebrate Hobi's Day
CHECK OUT ARMY’S REACTION TO BTS’ J-HOPE’S LIVE PERFORMANCE:
So proud of you j-hope! What an amazing performance! Thank you!
Lots of love from Finland! @BTS_twt #jhopeAtRockinEve #jhopeAtNYRE #JHOPE pic.twitter.com/ANcKOG1OuN
— BTS ARMY Finland⁷ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ (@BTS_army_Fin) January 1, 2023
230101 NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN EVE #JHOPE 기사 사진 pic.twitter.com/15TIj49FO5
— 러브모드 (@JMLOVEMODE) January 1, 2023
Be ready to welcome new #jhope stans into the fold, Hobi-geeks!
The sharp increase on j-hope’s new followers after his ‘Rockin’ Eve’ performance just made him the most followed Korean artist on the first day of 2023. Now, THAT is how you start the new year right! pic.twitter.com/LsbdFszVTo
— The Hobi Library (@thehobilibrary) January 1, 2023
“he’s a rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, dancer and the first member to enter billboard hot 100” #jhope #JHOPExRockinEve pic.twitter.com/mxkyFBDYiX
— ⟭⟬♡ (@BTSArmy_47) January 1, 2023
Omg I’m screaming. Hobi taking pictures with army’s..this close #JHOPExRockinEve #JHOPEpic.twitter.com/NpSOLbrEeV
— t⁷♡ (@bts_we_are_7) January 1, 2023
BTS IG UPDATE: rockineve #HOBIhttps://t.co/BZZB5ns2t1#BTSonIG #OT7 #BTS #BTSARMY #방탄소년단 @BTS_twt #JHope #JHOPEofBTS #Hoseok
J-HOPE ROCKED THE EVE
J-HOPE THE START OF 2023#jhopeAtTimesSquare#jhopeAtRockinEve#jhopeAtNYRE#뉴이어락킹이브with제이홉#새해도킹이홉과함께 pic.twitter.com/Qg7lK5ncMn
— ⁷ (@BaseLineWoo) January 1, 2023
J-Hope is a South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, dancer, and record producer. He made his debut as a member of South Korean boy band BTS in 2013, under Big Hit Entertainment. He released his first solo mixtape, Hope World, in 2018.
For more updates on BTS and J-Hope, check out this space at India.com.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.